IIoT World waives for 7 days the $249 fee for the IIoT World's ICS Cybersecurity Day

CLEVELAND, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, the IT industry spent $124 billion on cybersecurity products and services. Unfortunately, there is no corresponding estimate for the OT industry, but it is insignificant to the need, and there is a reason for that. More about the topic during the ICS Cybersecurity Day on October 6, 2021, between 9:45 AM – 3 PM ET.

IIoT World today announced that it waives the $249 fee for the ICS Cybersecurity Day until September 30, 2021, only. This virtual event brings together over 20 experts to share insights on ICS Cybersecurity via live panel discussions and audience Q&A. Over 2,000 attendees from 80+ countries are expected to participate. More details here.

Agenda:

Keynote speech by Lucian Niemeyer, CEO of Building Cyber Security. Prior to this appointment, Lucian served in the White House as the Deputy Program Associate Director in the Office of Management and Budget providing budgetary, policy, and management oversight for all U.S. national security programs of the Department of Defense, the National Nuclear Security Agency, and National Intelligence Programs.

Panels:

Industrial Cybersecurity: Raising Our Standards

Strategies for Responding when your OT network suffers a ransomware attack

The Coming RAID on ICS/IIOT Cyber Security

The intersection of AI & Industrial Controls Systems Cybersecurity Best Practices

Why haven't we solved the Industrial Controls Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity yet?

The event features speakers from AWS, NTT Security, SANS Institute, Tetra Tech, Guidehouse, Keyfactor, Ilionx, etc. It is sponsored by aDolus, Fortinet, Keyfactor Siemens, Trend Micro, Trusted Computing Group, and Verve Industrial Protection.

To register at no cost until September 30 (saving $249), use this link http://cybersecurity2021.iiotday.com/?rid=PressRelease.

About IIoT World

IIoT World is a digital media outlet and the leading authority on Industrial IoT with a global community and ecosystem of 273,000+ decision-makers and influencers and 500+ content contributors. Our focus is on delivering daily insights on IIoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, predictive analytics, digital disruption, EVs, cybersecurity, machine learning, tech for sustainability, and smart cities. To learn more, visit https://iiot-world.com/about-us/ and iiotday.com.

