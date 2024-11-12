IIPR Investors Have Opportunity to Join Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ("IIP" or "the Company") (NYSE: IIPR) for violations of the securities laws.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. IIP reported its third quarter financial results on November 6, 2024. The Company missed the consensus estimate for normalized funds from operations as well as missing the estimate for revenue. The Company blamed a decline in rent and property management fees for the quarter. Based on these facts, shares of IIP fell by more than 10.5% on the next day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

