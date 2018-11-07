IIR's Global Realization Rate Shows Slight Contraction for 2018, Led by China, India and Europe, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Industrial Info's indicator for new construction and maintenance activity captured in the Realization Rate assessed for global Energy markets, as well as the Chemical and Metals & Minerals industries, shows downward movement in terms of the percentage of realization of projects moving into construction. For fourth-quarter 2018, the overall realization rate for the combined industries is 32.6%, down from 34% in fourth-quarter 2017. Projects moving forward this year total $1.15 trillion, compared with $1.17 trillion in 2017, showing a slight 0.2% decrease in activity from the previous year.

