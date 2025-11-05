IISc Foundation and IndusSetu Forge Global Partnership to Advance Medical Education, Research, and Equitable Healthcare

DALLAS and BAY AREA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Institute of Science Foundation (IISc Foundation) and IndusSetu Global Foundation today announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership to accelerate medical research, translational science, and equitable healthcare access.

The partnership unites two mission-driven organizations—one rooted in supporting India's century-long scientific legacy, the other in Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem—to tackle some of the world's most pressing health challenges. As George Brody, President of the IISc Foundation, explains, "The IISc Foundation is proud to join forces with IndusSetu to build a global bridge for scientific and healthcare innovation. This partnership embodies our vision of translating cutting-edge research into affordable, accessible solutions that will benefit not just India, but the world at large."

Signed on September 4, 2025, the MOU formalizes a framework for collaboration that will span multiple geographies and disciplines—from California and Texas to Bengaluru. Together, IISc Foundation and IndusSetu will cultivate mutual understanding of healthcare innovation priorities, share research and talent, and co-host global programming such as symposia, innovation showcases, and expert panels focused on affordable healthcare, translational research, and MedTech commercialization.

Priya Tandon, Founder and CEO of IndusSetu, described the collaboration as a natural extension of both organizations' missions. "IndusSetu is honored and excited to work with IISc to accelerate higher quality medical solutions reaching especially those who can least afford it," she said. "We see this as the beginning of a long-term bridge between innovators and patients on both sides of the world."

The MOU also lays the groundwork for advancing women's health, oncology, clinical training, and equity-driven research initiatives through the IISc Tata Medical School and Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. Both organizations plan to explore opportunities for a Founders Circle—bringing together donors and partners committed to expanding affordable and accessible medical innovation.

As Dr. Nandini Tandon, Co-Founder and Board Member of IndusSetu, emphasized, "The most urgent global challenges in health and equity can only be solved through cross-border collaboration. Partnering with IISc Foundation allows us to harness the strengths of world-class science and the dynamism of Silicon Valley, to create meaningful impact in women's health, translational medicine, and equitable access to care."

The collaboration underscores a shared belief: that global partnerships can accelerate the translation of research into real-world impact for the "next 7 billion people."

About IISc Foundation

The IISc Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in the United States, empowers individuals and institutions to invest in the future of scientific innovation and education in India. Through its partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)—one of India's most prestigious research universities—the Foundation supports global clinical research, medical education, and affordable healthcare innovation.

About IndusSetu

IndusSetu Global Foundation, with roots in Silicon Valley and Delhi, is a non-partisan nonprofit organization uniting global leaders across private, public, and academic sectors. Its mission is to advance global health, women's equity, and sustainability through collaboration. IndusSetu drives initiatives such as improving rural health outcomes, supporting women-led development, and building bridges across nations and sectors.

