IJC Virtual Information Session on Transboundary Water Pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y Watershed

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Joint Commission (IJC) will host a one-hour virtual information session transboundary water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed on Thursday, May 30th at 6:30pm MDT or 5:30pm PDT.

IJC Commissioners will provide opening remarks followed by a short presentation by staff and a question-and-answer period. The information session will focus on the IJC's role in the reference on transboundary water pollution in the Elk-Kootenai/y watershed, actions taken to date by the IJC, and next steps.

Please register to participate and submit any questions or comments during the registration process or by email at [email protected]. Questions submitted in advance will be addressed during the information session. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Please register by Tuesday, May 28th:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6dxkRH7CQoOZWaMzKxHmtQ#/registration

This webinar will be held in English only.

Quick Facts

The Elk River rises in the Canadian Rockies and flows into the United States at Lake Koocanusa (also known as Koocanusa Reservoir), an impoundment of the Kootenay/Kootenai River. It then flows through the states of Montana and Idaho , and through transboundary Ktunaxa lands, on its way back to the province of British Columbia , where it empties into the Columbia River.





The Commission received the reference regarding transboundary water pollution in the Elk- Kootenai /y watershed from the governments in March 2024.

