IJJ Corporation eCETP business platform update on various development categories being self-funded internally

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IJJ Corporation (OTC:IJJP) business platform update with various support service categories is being self-funded internally.

As of today's date, IJJCorp executed funding for three different business initiatives:

Transfer Online account reactivation. OTCIQ application to be reinstated to Current Status. Funding the eCommerce Exchange Trading Platform (eCETP) as a Funding & Payment Processing Service.

Updates:

March 12, 2021 , the Transfer Agent agreement with Transfer Online to reactivate IJJ Corp services was signed. We are working with the TA to get IJJPs stop sign removed. March 15, 2021 , OTCIQ application for reinstatement was submitted. IJJP is under evaluation for acceptance, which will take up to 2 weeks. As of March 18, 2021 , funding for eCETP Donation Module development is now available. The contractor for eCETP development will be announced once an agreement is executed.

Changes to pass announcements:

IEO has been postpone once the decision was made to self-fund the eCETP the Donation Contribution Platform requirements. The IEO is not cancelled and will be conducted on eCETP once the Exchange Module is Operational. Funding allocation for the Ethereum tokens for eCETP has been postpone until the Developer Team and Steering Committee have been established.

New Additions to Donation Platform:

The training program for Donation Contribution was restructured to a mandatory requirement. Training Program restructure: As a component to the Mandatory Training, we will provide free product and resources for qualified trainees to conduct a live earning program to learn how to operate eCETP with No commitment to join. The Steering Committee changes what was proposed in the white Paper business structure from onboarding officers and advisors. The Steering committee is the next initivate to build a team with in-kind mindsets as a team to drive the technical, market making, and business relationships to launch eCETP as proposed at https://ijjcoin.com.

The above information is for IJJ Corp Stockholders, IJJP Shareholders, and Market Makers. I will continue to post on twitter, LinkedIn posts, provide news Releases on material events, when a task is completed, and any discoveries as they occur.

The IJJ Corporation website redesign third party developer will be announced on social media before the end of next week.

About IJJ Corp.: IJJ Corporation (IJJC) is an ambitious innovative company offering a B4B private network designed to give access to investors, projects, and networking business services.

The Company's aim is to continue to develop and integrate services and products to bring the most comprehensive, innovative, turnkey solutions and management services to its clients.

The Company will issue additional Press Releases on the status of the items referred to above within the next few weeks.

Follow IJJCorp on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/IJJCorp

