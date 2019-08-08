ijura and FirstPoint Mobile Guard Team Up to Provide Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Threat Protection for Mobile Devices

MATAWAN, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ijura™ (www.ijura.com) which offers a cloud-based cybersecurity platform providing real-time Mobile Threat Defense, is partnering with FirstPoint Mobile Guard, a global innovator in cellular cybersecurity-as-a-service, to provide a breakthrough solution in comprehensive mobile device security. The partnership will protect cellular carriers, their enterprise customers, and end-users against malicious threats and other hidden vulnerabilities leading to corporate data leakage and theft.

FirstPoint is pioneering protection from cyber attacks, at the cellular signaling network level. These attacks commonly use fake cell towers to hijack the smartphone or IoT connections of mobile devices. Organizations who subscribe to the ijura cloud solution through FirstPoint, and its cellular carrier partners, will enjoy comprehensive protection for employee smartphones, tablets, and mobile IoT devices when using both cellular and WiFi networks.

59% of organizations allow their employees to bring their own devices to work. The growing trend does introduce significant security vulnerabilities. Traditional Mobile Device Management (MDM) is designed to secure corporate applications and data on an employee's mobile device. However, it is not capable of providing comprehensive protection against the wide threat landscape. ijura blocks malicious data traffic off the device, in the cloud, to protect everything, including personal applications and email, without management headaches or costly IT overhead. Combined with FirstPoint's ability to protect a myriad of cellular signaling based attacks, this partnership will introduce a new level of mobile protection previously unattainable.

Eric A Williams, Founder and CEO of ijura, said "FirstPoint is an ideal channel partner for ijura. It enables us to expand the holistic Mobile Threat Defense solution we already offer enterprise-level customers by complementing it with protection against cybersecurity vulnerabilities at the cellular signaling network level, a true industry first."

ijura makes it easy to enforce content access policies across a globally distributed estate of mobile devices and IoT, detecting and remediating against the full spectrum of threats leading to data breaches and data leakage: malware, spyware, vulnerable applications, phishing, drive-by downloads, browser, OS and network exploits, and WiFi sniffing. ijura is invisible in the cloud to criminals who remain unaware of the protective shield that is thwarting their attack so they can't access, bypass, or shut it down.

"We have chosen to team with ijura because of the flexibility of its offering and its ability to protect personal apps in addition to corporate data in BYOD environments, whether using a cellular or WiFi connection," said FirstPoint CEO and co-founder Professor Dror Fixler, PhD. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with ijura as we integrate FirstPoint solutions with cellular carrier networks outside Israel. FirstPoint has already identified and blocked IMSI catchers — fake cell towers — in 54% of countries, indicating the global need for such a cellular network-level mobile security solution."

FirstPoint Mobile Guard covers the full spectrum of targeted and random cellular cyberattacks such as fake cell towers, cellular man-in-the-middle attacks, SS7 and diameter loopholes, malicious and binary SMS, malware, data leakage and backdoors, and bad links. FirstPoint identifies and blocks IMSI catchers that trick cellular devices into choosing them as a cell tower, thereby gaining access into devices to retrieve identities, eavesdrop, and perform other malicious activities that compromise sensitive corporate and personal data.

Ankur Jindal, Global Head of Corporate Venturing and Innovation at Tata Communications, a leading provider of global digital infrastructure services, said, "As a startup venture in the Tata Communications Innovation Program, ijura benefits from our ongoing strategic investment in the development of next-generation technology to keep a step ahead of cybercriminals. The combined solution of ijura with FirstPoint is taking mobile security to a whole new level of protection."

About ijura™

ijura offers enterprises and mobile network operators a unique, holistic solution for protecting their businesses, employees, and customers against mobile cybersecurity vulnerabilities leading to corporate data leakage and theft. Our patent-pending Mobile Threat Defense technology is a next-generation, cloud-based platform that detects and remediates real-time phishing attempts and other attacks through personal applications and email. ijura secures all smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices regardless of technology or OS without impacting performance or sacrificing user privacy. ijura supports self-provisioning and automatic updates without management headaches or costly IT overhead. Founded in 2018, ijura is a startup venture of Tata Communications. Visit www.ijura.com, tweet @ijuracloud, and follow LinkedIn.

About FirstPoint Mobile Guard

Israel-based FirstPoint protects any cellular device against hidden vulnerabilities in the network. Our agent-less, cellular network-based approach to cybersecurity identifies known and unknown attacks 24/7, instantly activating protective measures. FirstPoint solutions are completely transparent to the user/device, with no device installations, updates or slowdowns, protecting any device, e.g., mobile phones, M2M, security sensitive IoT and connected systems. Our team experts comprise cybersecurity and telecom veterans, with decades of experience in interception, communications intelligence and cyber technologies.

