Ikänik Farms Registers and Commercializes 16 Additional Cultivares From its Colombian Phytosanitary Seed Bank

BOGOTA, Colombia, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), has completed the registration and commercialization process, introducing 16 new cultivars for commercial sale, many of which have a THC content over 20%. The new strains will be eligible for sale immediately and will be added to its production quota recently issued from the Colombian government to produce psychoactive cannabis for the 2021, fiscal year.

"We are excited to broaden our cultivar base offering, and provide options to national and international clients, interested in psychoactive and non-psychoactive material from the Colombian market, with California led quality." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

To complete the commercialization process, the Company provided samples of dried flower from 16 strains cultivated in Casa Flores to an ICA-directed laboratory for potency and determination of psychoactive classification. The remaining tests required for commercialization were directed by appointed laboratories and tested for pesticides, covering 50 pesticide molecules and was negative in all cannabis material provided. The additional tests required were heavy metal, and microbiological in establishing commercial viability, as the cultivars are intended to support the pharmaceutical industry.

The newly registered 16 strains bring the Company's total to 22 commercially viable cultivars, produced in the Company's Casa Flores facility, and is anticipated to be immediately available for commercial production and sale to international markets, namely Europe, to treat multiple pathologies.

"We are pleased to present our newest 16 commercially viable cultivars to the global market and want to thank ICA and the Colombian government agencies for their continued support as we broaden our psychoactive commercial offerings." said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc.

Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

