IKE Tech Partners with Charlie's Holdings to Deploy Industry's First AI-Powered Age-Gating Technology

Strategic licensing agreement brings blockchain-based verification system to SBX product line, setting new standard for regulatory compliance and youth protection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IKE Tech LLC, the industry leader in age-verification technology for vapor products, today announced a strategic licensing agreement with Charlie's Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) to integrate IKE's patented age-gating platform across Charlie's next-generation nicotine analogue and ENDS product lines.

Representing a watershed moment for the vaping industry, Charlie's SBX product line will become the first commercial vapor product to feature AI-powered, blockchain-based age verification that prevents device activation until user identity and age are confirmed in real-time.

"IKE is establishing the blueprint for responsible vaping globally," commented IKE Tech's President, John Patterson. "Our agreement with Charlie's represents an industry first in deploying proprietary technologies that protect public health, enable regulatory compliance, and drive sustainable industry growth. This partnership demonstrates that the industry can bring manufacturers, regulators and innovators together to protect youth, secure the supply chain, and ensure responsible access for adults."

Under the agreement, IKE Tech will provide its proprietary Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chips and develop a customized, white-labeled web application specifically designed for Charlie's devices. The technology builds on IKE's FDA-submitted platform, which achieved 100% effectiveness in clinical validation studies at preventing underage activation, reinforcing its potential as a regulatory keystone across global nicotine markets.

The agreement includes a limited exclusivity period for Charlie's nicotine analogue line, giving the company first-mover advantage in bringing age-gated products to market. The partnership also allows integration into Charlie's FDA-regulated ENDS devices upon receiving marketing authorization, positioning both companies to scale rapidly as regulatory frameworks evolve.

"There is a large un-met need for technologies that can satisfy or accommodate concerns the FDA has related to youth access… which means there is a multi-BILLION market opportunity for flavored vapes that are inoperable for underage individuals," explained Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President. "We believe Charlie's could become the first Company to demonstrate to the FDA that flavored vape products are indeed 'appropriate for the protection of public health.' Such a success would not only be game changing for Charlie's, but would also be transformational for the entire industry."

IKE's age-gating system was the subject of the industry's first PMTA submission for standalone, interoperable blockchain-enabled verification technology. The technology provides manufacturers with a scalable solution that works across multiple device types, markets, and jurisdictions while maintaining rigorous security and compliance standards.

"We chose to partner with Charlie's because their non-nicotine SBX product line enables immediate deployment ahead of standard PMTA timelines," Patterson explained. "This proves the approach is commercially viable, technologically sound, and ready for widespread adoption."

The announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for the global nicotine industry. Governments in multiple jurisdictions are exploring or implementing mandated age-verification requirements for nicotine products, while regulators face mounting pressure to address youth vaping without eliminating harm reduction tools for adult smokers. IKE's platform, designed for interoperability, provides a pathway for manufacturers to meet these emerging standards while maintaining product security, supply chain integrity, and regulatory compliance.

The system's blockchain foundation ensures verification records are immutable and auditable, providing regulators with unprecedented visibility into compliance while protecting user privacy through cryptographic security. For manufacturers, this means defensible documentation of youth protection efforts, which remains a critical consideration as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

Charlie's integration of IKE's technology will serve as a proof point for manufacturers evaluating age-verification solutions and demonstrates that advanced compliance technology can be implemented at commercial scale without compromising user experience or operational efficiency.

About IKE Tech LLC

IKE Tech LLC is a joint venture comprised of Ispire Technology Inc., Touch Point Worldwide Inc. d/b/a Berify, and Chemular Inc. Founded in 2024, IKE Tech is building the identity layer for the physical world. With patented technologies spanning blockchain authentication, secure BLE communication, and AI-enhanced access control, IKE powers secure, user-centric device interactions across regulated and high-risk sectors.

IKE's System-on-a-Chip allows manufacturers to embed customizable, interoperable access controls into vapor devices — ensuring authorized adult use and preventing youth access through real-time mobile and biometric authentication. Visit www.iketech.com

About Charlie's Holdings Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust.com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co .

