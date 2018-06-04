IKEA and Feeding America® partner again to help fight child hunger and support local food banks

Through the 'Feeding the Future' program, IKEA U.S. will donate $1 to local Feeding America food banks for every healthy kids meal purchased in any IKEA U.S. restaurant.* Additionally, IKEA customers can give a $1 donation* to their local Feeding America network food bank at all IKEA store registers at cash lanes, customer restaurants, IKEA Bistros and Swedish Food markets. The five healthy kids meals in the 'Feeding the Future' program include:

Organic penne pasta with organic marinara sauce

Grilled chicken with baby carrots, strawberries and string cheese

Vegetable Ball with steamed vegetables

Chicken Ball with steamed vegetables

Swedish meatballs mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables

"Every day, millions of Americans, including children, are struggling with hunger. IKEA U.S. is dedicated to supporting our local communities and customers by supporting our local food banks. Collaborating with the Feeding America network, along with our commitment to healthy eating, benefits many in need," commented Samantha Giusti, IKEA US Community Affairs Manager.

"As the school year is coming to an end, most families and kids are planning their summer activities. Unfortunately, many others are planning where their meals will come from when the National School Lunch program closes for summer. That's why Feeding America is grateful for the ongoing support of our partners at IKEA U.S. and their commitment to helping children and families in need," said Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are excited to continue our partnership with the 'Feeding the Future' campaign this summer and know that it will make a big impact on the people we serve across the country."

This year marks the fifth year of the 'Feeding the Future' program. To date, the program has helped to secure over 10 million meals** to people who struggle with hunger. According to Feeding America, 41million Americans live in food-insecure households, including nearly 13 million children. Last year alone, the Feeding America network distributed more than 4.2 billion meals to people in need. IKEA US is proud to partner with Feeding America to help end hunger.

*IKEA guarantees a maximum donation of $50,000 to Feeding America and member food banks from June 1 to June 30, 2018 for participating kids meal purchases. No cap to customer donations. 90% of all funds will be distributed to local member food banks based on zip code of store location. Funds will support children and families facing hunger.

**Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Historical meal cost calculation varies by year.

About IKEA

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices. The IKEA Group operates 363 IKEA stores in 29 countries, including 48 in the U.S. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FeedingAmerica or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/FeedingAmerica.

