IKEA Holding Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Comprehensive Resource for Industry Professionals and Investors Seeking Insights into IKEA's Tech-Driven Approach

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IKEA Holding B.V. - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into IKEA's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

The report provides valuable insights into IKEA's technology-related operations, offering a comprehensive understanding of the company's technological capabilities, infrastructure, and overall approach to leveraging technology in its business operations. Additionally, the report delves into IKEA's tech strategies and innovation initiatives, allowing readers to gain access to the company's digital transformation journey and its key focus areas.

Moreover, it explores the specific technology themes that IKEA is prioritizing, providing valuable information about where the company is investing and innovating. Lastly, the report keeps readers informed about IKEA's recent product launches, strategic partnerships, investments, and acquisitions in the tech space, enabling them to identify potential opportunities for collaboration or investment alignment with IKEA in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Overall, it serves as a comprehensive resource for industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders seeking deeper insights into IKEA's tech-driven approach and its impact on the retail and home furnishings industry.

Scope

  • IKEA has started using GreyOrange's AI-based GreyMatter Fulfilment Operating System to optimize operations at its store in Kuopio, Finland. The software analyzes incoming customer orders and orchestrates a fleet of robots to pick the ordered items from the store's inventory on the mezzanine floor and deliver them to human workers who pack orders on the ground-floor. IKEA claims that the AI technology helps it to accurately and quickly fulfil a greater number of customer orders and make the store a safer place for its workers.
  • IKEA uses drones for accurately taking inventory at its warehouses and avoiding discrepancies between the actual inventory and inventory data. The drones help IKEA's store staff determine the exact quantity and location of products in its warehouses. Currently, 100 Verity drones fly across IKEA's warehouses in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, and the Netherlands for taking inventory.
  • IKEA has started using an autonomous truck by Kodiak Robotics Inc. for transporting furniture from its distribution center in Baytown, Texas to one of its retail stores in Frisco, north of Dallas. The truck runs once a day, seven days a week. Kodiak claims that its autonomous trucks are more fuel efficient than manually-driven trucks and help companies overcome the truck driver shortage challenge in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Venture Arm: Ingka Investments
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnershipa and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Google Cloud
  • perfectbot
  • Alibaba
  • Demodern
  • Afterpay
  • Trustly
  • Mastercard
  • Ingenico
  • Wirecard
  • WebEngage
  • SES-imagotag
  • Evie Networks
  • DirectID
  • Jifiti
  • Optoro
  • Mover
  • GoBolt

