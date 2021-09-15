IKEA is hosting first-ever IKEA Festival, a tour of homes around the world for 24-hours

ÄLMHULT, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow on September 16, 2021, IKEA Festival will open the door to everyday homes, studios, and neighborhoods worldwide, as people turn their living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, and backyards into virtual stages for unique performances, discussions, and experiences. Over 100 homes in more than 50 countries around the world will be showcased during the free festival. Headliners include Kaytranada, Virgil Abloh, Masego, Pasta Queen, Paul Svensson, MØ, The Scott Family and more!

The festival is inspired by the IKEA vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. "This is a new kind of experience IKEA wants to offer, celebrating, connecting, and engaging around life at home. Home tours around the world will open doors to new experiences and new inspiration. We want to spark a conversation on the more sustainable and affordable life at home of tomorrow. And just as with any festival, you can expect a few surprises," says Erika Intiso, Managing Director of IKEA Marketing and Communication AB.

The festival set up and program

The festival will be streamed on IKEA.com/Festival and IKEA.us/Festival starting at 2AM EST / 8AM CET on September 16. Throughout the 24 hours of programming, attendees can expect to see intimate concerts and performances from musicians and DJs from their own homes and studios. Interior design fans will find home makeover inspiration and discover how designers and IKEA collaborators work in their own unique spaces. Chefs will participate in cooking challenges featuring healthy, planet-friendly, and no-waste recipes and discussions around the kitchen table about topics such as circularity, air, play, and spaces.

The festival experience will also open the door to IKEA locations around the world, with livestreams from the factory floor in Zbąszynek, Poland and the prototype shop in Älmhult, Sweden. IKEA fans can explore the diverse history of the brand over the decades through the digital IKEA museum.

"Life at home has taken on a whole new meaning for every one of us over the past year, and by being virtually connected, we can open the door to many more lives around the world – exploring how we all live, celebrating individuality and creativity. Our first IKEA Festival will bring people together around life at home in a new way, both online and in our stores, and will be the beginning of a longer-term movement of real homes and real lives," says Olivia Ross Wilson, Communications Director, Ingka Group.

IKEA Festival room sets

My Home Turf: Home is anywhere that feels like…well, home. Join artists such as MØ, Kanis, Niki and Masego as they show their cities, neighborhoods, and communities – and treat you to a performance.

IKEA News: Travel the world and meet our co-workers and collaborators right now – in-store, at the factory, at the office, or in the studio, such as former collaboration partner Virgil Abloh.

Home Cooking: Open the door to delicious-smelling kitchens all over the world and be inspired by chefs cooking up old and new favorites. Chefs include Pasta Queen, Paul Svensson, and more.

DJ Relay: Don't stop the music – you're invited to a marathon set of club music, straight from the DJ's own home. Enjoy sets from Kaytranada, Loraine James and ZULI, to name a few.

Home Visits: Welcome to a global home tour, as strangers and some well-known personalities like Ilse Crawford share what's inside the most important place in the world: their home.

IKEA Museum: Go back in time and explore everything that has made and shaped IKEA: the good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly.

To access the festival, please visit IKEA.com/Festival or IKEA.us/Festival. The event is free and no sign up is required. The festival will open its doors starting at 8AM CET/2AM ET on Thursday, September 16.

About IKEA

IKEA offers well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. There are several companies with different owners, working under the IKEA Brand, all sharing the same vision: to create a better everyday life for the many people. IKEA was founded in Sweden in 1943.

About the IKEA franchise system

The IKEA retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are authorised to market and sell the IKEA product range within specified geographical territories. Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the owner of the IKEA Concept and worldwide IKEA franchisor, who also assigns different IKEA companies to develop the product range, supply products and deliver communication solutions. Today, 12 different groups of companies have the right to own and operate IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

About Inter IKEA Group

Inter IKEA Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V., IKEA of Sweden AB, IKEA Supply AG and IKEA Industry AB related businesses. Inter IKEA Holding B.V. is the holding company for the Inter IKEA Group.

About Ingka Group

Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 390 IKEA stores in 32 countries. These IKEA stores had 706 million visits during FY20 and 3.6 billion visits to IKEA.com. Ingka Group operates business under the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford it.

For more information see www.ikea.com/us/en/, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE IKEA

Related Links

https://www.ikea.com

