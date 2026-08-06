MONDAY: O'BRIEN, ZUCKERMAN, AMAZON TEAMSTERS RALLY FOR DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT

News provided byInternational Brotherhood of Teamsters
Aug 06, 2026, 13:26 ET
Labor Groups, Elected Officials Demand City Council Pass Logistics Reform Bill
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, and hundreds of Amazon Teamsters will be joined by union leaders and elected officials for a rally on Monday, August 10 to call on the New York City Council to stand against Amazon's corruption and pass the Delivery Protection Act.
The Delivery Protection Act currently awaits a vote in the New York City Council. It would be the first ordinance to ban Amazon's third-party subcontracting model — referred to as Delivery Service Partners — that exploits workers, endangers communities, and shields Amazon from liability.
Amazon has already spent over $5 million to defeat the legislation, but the union and its allies are countering the e-retail giant's dark money with a massive wave of rank-and-file mobilization to pass the bill before the end of the year.
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WHEN:
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Monday, August 10, 2026
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1-2:30 p.m. ET
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WHO:
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Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien
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Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman
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Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division
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Thomas Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16
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Vincent Perrone, President of Teamsters Local 804
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Claire Valdez, New York State Assemblymember (D-37th District)
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Julie Su, Deputy Mayor of New York City
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Tiffany Cabán, New York City Councilmember (D-22nd District)
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Harvey Epstein, New York City Councilmember (D-2nd District)
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Sam Levine, Commissioner of the NYC Dept. of Consumer and Worker Protection
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WHERE:
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Teamsters Local 282
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2500 Marcus Avenue
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Lake Success, NY 11042
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VISUALS:
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Teamsters and elected officials rallying, holding signs and banners that say, "Pass the Delivery Protection Act," "Hey Amazon: NYC is a Union Town," and "Fair Pay and Safe Jobs for Amazon Teamsters"
Media Contact:
On site: Kara Deniz (202) 497-6610
Matt McQuaid (771) 241-0015
[email protected]
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
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