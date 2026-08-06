MONDAY: O'BRIEN, ZUCKERMAN, AMAZON TEAMSTERS RALLY FOR DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT



Labor Groups, Elected Officials Demand City Council Pass Logistics Reform Bill

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, and hundreds of Amazon Teamsters will be joined by union leaders and elected officials for a rally on Monday, August 10 to call on the New York City Council to stand against Amazon's corruption and pass the Delivery Protection Act.

The Delivery Protection Act currently awaits a vote in the New York City Council. It would be the first ordinance to ban Amazon's third-party subcontracting model — referred to as Delivery Service Partners — that exploits workers, endangers communities, and shields Amazon from liability.

Amazon has already spent over $5 million to defeat the legislation, but the union and its allies are countering the e-retail giant's dark money with a massive wave of rank-and-file mobilization to pass the bill before the end of the year.

WHEN: Monday, August 10, 2026

1-2:30 p.m. ET



WHO: Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien

Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman

Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division

Thomas Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16

Vincent Perrone, President of Teamsters Local 804

Claire Valdez, New York State Assemblymember (D-37th District)

Julie Su, Deputy Mayor of New York City

Tiffany Cabán, New York City Councilmember (D-22nd District)

Harvey Epstein, New York City Councilmember (D-2nd District)

Sam Levine, Commissioner of the NYC Dept. of Consumer and Worker Protection



WHERE: Teamsters Local 282

2500 Marcus Avenue

Lake Success, NY 11042



VISUALS: Teamsters and elected officials rallying, holding signs and banners that say, "Pass the Delivery Protection Act," "Hey Amazon: NYC is a Union Town," and "Fair Pay and Safe Jobs for Amazon Teamsters"

Media Contact:

On site: Kara Deniz (202) 497-6610

Matt McQuaid (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters