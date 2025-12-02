IKEA U.S. BRINGS PLAYFULNESS TO MIAMI ART WEEK 2025 WITH 'IKEA OPEN HOUSE MIAMI'

The event will serve as a launchpad for a new global collection and announce the brand's 'Color of the Year'

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IKEA U.S. announces its return to Miami Art Week with its experiential pop-up, IKEA Open House Miami, where the brand will unveil a new global collection that sparks childhood wonder and integrates play into everyday home furnishings.

This is the third installation from IKEA U.S. at Miami Art Week, following last year's IKEA Sleepeasy Event . The public is invited to attend this hands-on event, where attendees will be among the first to experience the collection through engaging, content-ready moments designed to inspire the many to incorporate fun into the home.

IKEA wants to make play a priority in homes of every size; for families with children, for people living in small spaces and for anyone looking for simple ways to organize their home. By making room for playfulness, IKEA helps create a better everyday life for the many people – turning homes into safe, comforting spaces to recharge, connect and grow.

"Playfulness is at the heart of IKEA and part of everything we do," said Paul Anderson, IKEA U.S. Home Furnishing and Retail Design Leader. "We believe in a casual approach to the home and invite playfulness throughout the home and know that play encourages creativity. The space we designed for IKEA Open House Miami invites visitors to rediscover that sense of childhood whimsy and leave feeling inspired."

For the second year, IKEA U.S. will use Miami Art Week to announce their Color of the Year, which will be heavily woven into the pop-up event, as well as featured in new products throughout 2026.

The IKEA Open House Miami, located at 1108 Lincoln Road, will be open to the public Saturday, December 6 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. No entry fees or reservation fees are required for this family-friendly event. For more information, visit here .

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 50 retail locations in the U.S.

