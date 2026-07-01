CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pride Month comes to a close, IKEA U.S. is deepening its commitment to belonging and allyship with three new donations that expand access to affirming mental health care, support services, and safe housing for LGBTQIA+ individuals and youth — building on its ongoing partnerships with The Trevor Project and Rainbow Railroad.

Through this expanded effort, IKEA U.S. is deepening its impact across three markets:

IKEA U.S. Expands Pride Month Commitment With Donations Supporting Affirming Care, Housing Security, And Belonging

Pacific Center for Human Growth : $35,000 will be donated to the Greater San Francisco Bay Area-based organization to help expand access to affirming mental health care for LGBTQIA+ individuals across California. The investment is expected to provide approximately 300 therapy sessions for clients across its sliding scale, ensuring access to trauma‑informed, culturally responsive, and LGBTQIA+ affirming mental health care regardless of financial barriers."

$35,000 will be donated to the Greater San Francisco Bay Area-based organization to help expand access to affirming mental health care for LGBTQIA+ individuals across California. The investment is expected to provide approximately 300 therapy sessions for clients across its sliding scale, ensuring access to trauma‑informed, culturally responsive, and LGBTQIA+ affirming mental health care regardless of financial barriers." Asylum Pride House : $35,000 will be donated to the Philadelphia-based organization to fund six months of therapy services for their clients. The contribution will help provide stability and continuity of care for individuals navigating complex and often challenging circumstances.

$35,000 will be donated to the Philadelphia-based organization to fund six months of therapy services for their clients. The contribution will help provide stability and continuity of care for individuals navigating complex and often challenging circumstances. IYG (formerly Indiana Youth Group): $25,000 will be donated to assist in furnishing long-term housing for LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults experiencing housing insecurity. As IYG expands its housing program, the contribution will help create safer, welcoming spaces where more LGBTQIA+ young people can feel supported and at home.

"Belonging is at the heart of everything we do at IKEA," said Ciannie Rodriguez, Country Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager. "We're proud to support organizations like Pacific Center, Asylum Pride House and IYG with donations that expand access to affirming mental health care and housing security for LGBTQIA+ individuals. When people have access to safer, supportive spaces, they are better able to feel seen, valued, and truly at home."

For IKEA, Pride Month is both a celebration and an invitation to continue building belonging together. It is a moment to honor the LGBTQIA+ community while reinforcing the everyday work of creating spaces where co-workers, customers, and communities feel respected, supported, and able to show up as they are.

This expanded effort reflects the company's belief that belonging reaches beyond the workplace and into the communities it serves. When people have access to safe, affirming support systems, they are better able to feel seen, valued, and truly at home. Because belonging grows when it's shared, together we can help more people feel they truly belong.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 413 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 59 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA.US, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Pacific Center for Human Growth

Since 1973, Pacific Center for Human Growth has provided affirming, culturally responsive mental health services for LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex, Asexual/romantic, Plus More) and QTBIMPOC (Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities. We reduce barriers to care through affordable sliding-scale counseling, telehealth services available throughout California, and partnerships with Alameda County Behavioral Health, the City of Berkeley, and the California Department of Public Health to expand access for Medi-Cal recipients, people living with HIV, and other underserved populations.

About Asylum Pride House

Working towards a world where every LGBTQ+ asylum-seeking immigrant is welcomed, supported, and affirmed as their most authentic selves, Asylum Pride House provides housing, case management, and necessary initial resources exclusively to LGBTQ+ asylum-seeking immigrants in Philadelphia PA. Since founding in 2022, Asylum Pride House has served individuals from around the world as they navigate their new home and find community in Philadelphia.

About IYG

Creating safer spaces and empowering LGBTQ+ young people since 1987, IYG is the oldest continuously operating organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in North America. Serving individuals ages 12–24 across Indiana, IYG provides free, life-affirming services that help young people thrive.

Through community centers, support advocacy, mental health services, basic needs assistance, housing support, and enriching programs, IYG works to ensure every LGBTQ+ young person has access to the resources, relationships, and opportunities they need to build healthy, self-determined futures.

In addition to direct services, IYG advances equity through public policy advocacy, community engagement, and cultural competency training for schools, healthcare providers, businesses, and other organizations. Headquartered in Indianapolis, IYG serves communities throughout Indiana with a growing network of regional centers and statewide programs. To learn more, volunteer, or support IYG's mission, visit www.iyg.org.

SOURCE IKEA U.S.