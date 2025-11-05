IKEA U.S. and Best Buy unveil new in-store kitchen and laundry planning centers

IKEA U.S. will debut its first-ever cross-brand retail experience in select Best Buy stores allowing IKEA to create a better experience that is more affordable, accessible and positive for its customers.

MINNEAPOLIS and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IKEA U.S. is excited to announce that customers in select markets can now shop the new IKEA at Best Buy experience at select stores in Texas and Florida. These immersive planning spaces will feature inspirational kitchen and laundry room settings, designed to help customers create cohesive, functional living spaces with ease.

The shared retail presence is now live at the Best Buy stores in Boynton Beach, FL, Lakeland, FL (also serving as an IKEA product pick-up point), Melbourne, FL, Waterford Lakes, FL, Daytona Beach, FL and Alamo Ranch, TX (also serving as an IKEA product pick-up point). The IKEA shop-in-shop experiences in Mesquite, Hulen and South Austin, TX, stores will open on November 14th, followed by Humble, TX at a later date.

"This partnership is about bringing great design, functionality, and affordability closer to the many, and we can't wait to welcome customers in Florida and Texas to experience this new way to shop IKEA in Best Buy," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S. "For the first time in the U.S., IKEA products will be available through another retailer, which is a big step forward on our journey to create a better everyday life for the many people."

"We're always looking for ways to better help our customers bring the best experiences to life in their homes, and we're excited for them to explore IKEA at Best Buy and discover what's possible when great design meets the latest technology," said Patrick McGinnis, Chief Merchandising Officer at Best Buy. "This partnership brings together the best of IKEA and Best Buy to create a truly unique experience that we know customers will love and where they can seamlessly imagine, design and shop for their kitchens and laundry rooms like never before."

To celebrate the launch, opening day visitors in Alamo Ranch and Waterford Lakes will be welcomed with exclusive giveaways, and remarks from IKEA and Best Buy executives. Team members from both brands will be on site to guide shoppers through the new experience and share insights on how the collaboration brings together design, technology and convenience.

The shop-in-shop experience will be staffed with IKEA U.S. co-workers who will help customers design their spaces while also being able to shop for appliances like refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, dishwashers and washer and dryers. This innovative shared retail experience reflects both companies' commitment to meeting customers where they are - offering well-designed home furnishing solutions and cutting-edge appliances in one convenient, collaborative retail experience.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 375 IKEA stores in 30 countries – including 53 retail stores and 17 Plan & order points with Pick-up locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Best Buy

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is the world's largest specialty consumer electronics retailer. Our purpose is to enrich lives through technology, which we do by providing our customers a unique mix of advice, products and services in our stores, online, and in homes. Our expert associates advise customers on our curated assortment of the latest, name-brand technology, while our highly trained services teams help with designs, consultations, delivery, installation, tech support and repair. We are a leader in corporate responsibility and sustainability issues, including through the Best Buy Foundation's nationwide Best Buy Teen Tech Center® network and the significant role we play in the circular economy through repair, trade-in and recycling programs. We generated more than $41.5 billion of revenue in fiscal 2025, operate more than 1,000 retail stores in North America, and have more than 80,000 employees. For more information, visit corporate.bestbuy.com and investors.bestbuy.com.

