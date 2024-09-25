ikeGPS Launches the Next Generation of its AI-Powered Analytics Solution for Utility Poles

IKE Insight's new modules deliver intelligent automation for double wood detection and joint-use notifications

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ikeGPS (IKE), a leading provider of data acquisition and analysis solutions for overhead power and communication networks, proudly announces the next generation of IKE Insight, its AI-powered analytics solution designed for utility poles.

The release expands on the strength of IKE's utility-centric data and analytics capabilities with two new applications of IKE Insight – Double Wood Detective and Joint-Use Ticket Automation.

IKE Insight transforms public and private network data into actionable insights on utility poles and automates common tasks that are manual, time-consuming, error prone and expensive.

The new IKE Insight modules were designed with electric utilities, communications companies and their engineering service providers to accelerate common processes - double wood inspections and joint-use ticketing. IKE Insight uses intelligent automation to assess disparate data and imagery, identify pole infrastructure and deliver network-level and pole-specific insights.

IKE Insight's new modules:

Double Wood Detective :

IKE's system identifies or validates double wood instances at a network-level without an in-field visit. By delivering accurate records, it helps address an important public and worker safety concern and insurance liability.

Joint-Use Ticket Automation :

The IKE system revolutionizes National Joint Utilities Notification System (NJUNS) ticket creation and delivery by eliminating manual data entry and human error. Ideal for maintenance, relocation, new construction and safety/compliance projects, IKE Insight leverages advanced natural language capabilities to seamlessly reconcile large, disparate, inconsistent data sets and efficiently populate NJUNS ticket fields.

"Many aspects of power and communication network management are time and labor intensive. At IKE, we're leveraging two decades of industry expertise in pole data acquisition and structural analysis to help utilities and communications companies reduce time and money spent on manual tasks and gain actionable insights from their assets," says IKE Senior Vice President of Product Brett Willitt. "These insights can help you make better decisions and stay ahead of the curve on key industry objectives such as asset maintenance and safety inspections."

"NJUNS was created with a singular purpose: Enabling efficient utility communication," said NJUNS Executive Director Angie Weaver. "Tracking and communicating joint-use workflows is a challenge, whether it's for pole transfers, joint trench construction, pole attachments or other large projects. Solutions that help improve data accuracy and remove bottlenecks in these complicated processes can be a game changer."

About IKE:

ikeGPS, the PoleOS™ Company, provides data acquisition and analysis solutions for overhead power and communication infrastructure. IKE delivers actionable insights that help electric utilities, communications companies and their engineering providers optimize assets and achieve critical industry objectives, such as grid resiliency and fiber broadband expansions. With two decades of industry expertise, IKE is trusted by eight of the 10 largest investor-owned electric utilities in North America and 450 enterprise customers. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, IKE is driven by a commitment to essential infrastructure and to the success and well-being of those who manage it. Learn more at www.ikegps.com .

