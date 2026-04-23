IKETech Wins "Privacy-Centric Age Assurance Solution of the Year," Recognized for Innovation at Global Industry Awards

Dual honors at GAAS Summit underscore growing regulatory and commercial validation for IKETech's point-of-use, privacy-first compliance platform

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IKETech LLC, an AI-powered compliance infrastructure company and joint venture among Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR), Berify, and Chemular Inc., announced it has received dual recognition at the Age Assurance Industry Awards 2026, presented at the Global Age Assurance Standards Summit (GAAS) in Manchester, UK.

The company was named Winner of "Privacy-Centric Age Assurance Solution of the Year" and also received Highly Commended for "Innovation in Age Assurance Technology," standing out among a competitive international field of entrants. The awards were judged by an independent panel of experts spanning technology, policy, privacy and youth protection. The awards program has already drawn coverage from leading industry publication Biometric Update, reflecting growing global attention on age assurance innovation.

These honors underscore IKETech's expanding role in defining the future of compliance infrastructure, particularly as regulators and policymakers increase scrutiny of age-restricted products and seek more effective, technology-driven solutions.

"IKETech was founded on the belief that compliance and privacy should reinforce one another—not compete," said IKETech Chief Technology Officer Thomas Chen. "This recognition from an independent panel of global experts validates our approach to delivering continuous, point-of-use age assurance, where verification is not a one-time event but enforced at the moment of access. By combining identity-bound authentication with device-level controls, we enable a more effective and privacy-preserving standard for preventing underage use while meeting evolving regulatory expectations."

Martin Miller, executive vice president of Business Development at IKETech, added: "As regulators and industry stakeholders look for advanced technology solutions, independent validation plays a critical role. These awards reinforce confidence in our platform, support broader adoption across global markets, and help de-risk implementation for commercial partners."

The GAAS recognition adds to a growing body of third-party validation for IKETech's technology, including a Human Factors Validation Study, SOC 2® Type II certification, and its FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission. Together, these milestones demonstrate that IKETech's platform is not only innovative, but also tested, verified, and aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.

For commercial partners, regulators, and policymakers, this level of validation helps reduce adoption risk, accelerate integration, and support regulatory acceptance of next-generation compliance solutions.

As governments worldwide tighten controls on age-restricted products, the need for scalable, technology-driven compliance infrastructure continues to grow. IKETech's privacy-centric architecture and interoperable design position it as a key enabler of safer, more transparent ecosystems, with applications ranging from preventing underage access to addressing illicit trade through secure product authentication.

The awards were presented on April 15 at the GAAS Summit, a leading global forum for age assurance standards and innovation.

About IKETech

IKETech LLC is an AI-powered compliance infrastructure company and joint venture among Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR), Touch Point Worldwide Inc. d/b/a Berify, and Chemular Inc., founded in 2024. IKE builds and operates the infrastructure layer that connects devices, packaging, and identity into a single, modular platform serving manufacturers, brands, retailers, and regulators globally. For more information, visit www.iketech.com.

SOURCE IKE Tech LLC