iKey Announces Shipment of New Snap-On Keyboard Designed for Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 Rugged Tablet

IK-SAM-AT keyboard is an ideal mobile solution for industrial and public safety applications. It is built to military specifications and IP54 standards. The keyboard provides an excellent typing experience and includes a USB-C Charging port for charging the tablet.

The keyboard's unique military specifications include MIL-STD-810 high/low temperature storage, vibration, and mechanical shock specifications. The keyboard allows for red backlighting, and backlighting color can be customized. The keyboard also has optional NVIS compatibility.

The keyboard can be ordered from iKey in Austin, Texas.

iKey manufactures and distributes its rugged peripherals directly and through global distributors and value-added resellers. iKey designs and assembles at its corporate office in Austin, Texas, and is known around the world as an industry leader in rugged peripherals, with a 30-year history of rugged product in the field. iKey partners include Dell, Gamber Johnson, Panasonic, Samsung, Zebra Technologies and military manufacturers. Every keyboard and display is customized to a specific industry segment or customer. For more information, visit: http://www.ikey.com

