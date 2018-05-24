iKey Announces Shipping Of Two Redesigned Keyboard Housings For The New Havis Mounts For In-Vehicle Mounting

The two rugged keyboards are compatible with the C-KBM-201 mount from Havis. The BT-870-TP-HM keyboard includes dual connectivity, with Bluetooth and USB, and a touchpad; this BT-870-TP model was new in 2017. The other Havis-compatible keyboard is the wired SB-87-TP-HM Skinnyboard (R), which is also a thin profile keyboard from iKey. It is ideal for public safety vehicles and any fleet needs where space is limited.

Both -HM keyboards are built to IP65 standards. For product information and pricing, please contact us at iKey.com, or contact your distributor for iKey keyboards.

iKey manufactures and distributes its rugged peripherals directly and through global distributors and value-added resellers. iKey designs and assembles at its corporate office in Austin, Texas. iKey is known around the world as an industry leader in rugged peripherals and has a 29-year history of rugged product in the field. Every keyboard and display is customized to a specific industry segment or customer. For more information, visit: www.ikey.com

About iKey

