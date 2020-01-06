IKIN Creates SDK for iOS Holographic Rendering with Professional Services Support from Unity Technologies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IKIN, the leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses, announced it is creating an SDK for iOS holographic rendering, with professional services support from Unity Technologies.

The SDK will facilitate the deployment of multi-dimensional, volumetric rendering for iOS devices. These capabilities, when utilized with IKIN's upcoming RYZ mobile device accessory, will allow every developer and user to experience interactive 3-D, holographic images projected in open space, with user capabilities including interactive motion between holographic and standard environments, while conducting gameplay in new ways. In addition, the drag-and-drop simplicity of the SDK enables quick and easy implementation of these advanced services in new and existing games.

"IKIN has reimagined how people can enjoy mobile experiences through new user visual technologies, including volumetric and holographic media design and gameplay," said Taylor Scott, founder and chief technology officer at IKIN. "With the help of Unity's professional services, our SDK empowers creators, developers, and designers to stretch the limits of visual technology by bringing to market new experiences never before thought possible. Everyone wants Princess Leia floating over their phone. We want to replace Leia with you, your family, your experiences, and everything else you can imagine."

IKIN delivers state-of-the-art holographic technology for business and consumer use. Its patented RYZ software and mobile accessories enable full solid-state optical 3-D holographic imagery in ambient light over a smartphone, enabling holographic content to be enjoyed in virtually any physical environment.

According to Scott, IKIN's holographic rendering and display capabilities are optimized for use in 5G networks by leveraging discreet Artificial Intelligence layers to improve real-time data transmission capacities for volumetric holographic projections that enhance communication and interaction.

"Behind the scenes, IKIN's technology manages bandwidth consumption to make things work smoothly across today's 4G networks, but also the 5G infrastructure. As 5G networks come online, we anticipate that our technology will become a cornerstone of next generation gaming applications that will flourish in 5G environments," Scott continued.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer highresolution 3-D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ accessory in 2020, a device that enables holographs on Apple and Android devices for every consumer.

