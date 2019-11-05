IKIN Names Gaming Development Executive Joel Fashingbauer Chief Development Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IKIN, the leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses, announced that Joel Fashingbauer has been appointed its Chief Development Officer. Fashingbauer is leading the development and productization of the IKIN RYZ platform, a groundbreaking holographic display solution for mobile and other computing devices which will empower new visual interactions in gaming apps, as well as business and entertainment applications.

Fashingbauer brings more than 20 years gaming development experience to IKIN, including a dozen years focusing on mobile devices and environments. He has led product development at Atari, Activision, and Electronic Arts, and has been credited with launching more than 100 products, including some of the industry's top games.

"Joel's deep expertise will help us accelerate our ability to provide holographic capabilities to developers and providers that are serving the lucrative gaming sector," said Joe Ward, IKIN's Chief Executive Officer. "Our approach is to deliver compelling holographic capabilities that will allow gaming providers to truly differentiate their products in a highly competitive environment, while using existing development frameworks. Joel's background and contacts in the gaming industry will be integral to our success."

IKIN delivers state-of-the-art holographic technology for business and consumer use. Its patented RYZ software and mobile accessories enable full 3D holographic imagery in ambient light on a smartphone. The solution is designed for simple integration within existing gaming and entertainment platforms, allowing gaming developers, independent software vendors, and other innovators to quickly create and deploy a new generation of creative content. In addition, service and solution providers can transform user and subscriber experiences to increase loyalty and generate new revenue through holographic solution offerings.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer highresolution 3D imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables 3D holographs in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to add holographs to vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ accessory in 2020, a device that enables holographs on Apple and Android devices.

IKIN Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE IKIN, Inc.