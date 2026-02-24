LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentis – the Executive Search Software with a 4.9* rating on G2, is pleased to announce growth of 67% in exit ARR in H2 of 2025. This dramatic increase in revenue and subscriber numbers likely positions the platform as the fastest growing executive search CRM on the market.

Talentis Fundraise Announcement

Alongside the announcement of Talentis' significant sales acceleration, ultimate parent Dillistone Group Plc announced an equity fundraise worth more than US$2Million. Backed by investors from both the US and the UK, a specific objective of the investment is to "provide adequate resources to take full advantage of the immediate and global opportunity afforded by Talentis".

Strong Growth in Executive Search Software

Talentis has delivered impressive growth as executive search firms increasingly reassess their technology infrastructure. The platform is now used by executive search firms and in-house recruiting teams across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Independent user reviews on sites like G2 refer to how the platform has "dramatically increased productivity" for users, with clients reporting that the "new software is simply outstanding."

A changing recruitment landscape

Talentis has benefited from a changing recruitment landscape. Unlike legacy executive search software that requires extensive data input and maintenance by users, the Talentis CRM provides an integrated CRM and candidate sourcing platform, which streamlines the executive search process – while offering a seamless user experience. This is an attractive combination for executive recruiters who are tasked with building candidate shortlists ever faster.

Purpose-Built Executive Search Technology

Unlike generalist recruitment CRM systems, Talentis was designed exclusively for executive search firms. The platform combines:

Executive search CRM functionality

Search assignment management

Structured market mapping tools

Candidate intelligence capture

Access to hundreds of millions of public candidate and client profiles via the integrated TalentGraph

Numerous AI integrations built into the platform.

For firms evaluating how to choose executive search software, a key consideration is whether the platform strengthens long-term value. Talentis enables firms to build a living executive database that compounds over time — rather than relying solely on external subscription databases.

Increasing Demand for Alternatives to Legacy Executive Search CRM Systems

In 2026, executive search firms are increasingly questioning the traditional combination of:

A legacy executive search CRM

LinkedIn Recruiter licences

Disconnected research spreadsheets

The market is shifting toward unified executive search platforms that integrate workflow, research, and data ownership. Talentis has gained traction among boutique retained search firms, international networks, and growth-focused executive search businesses looking to modernise their technology stack.

As 2026 progresses, firms searching for:

"Best executive search software"

"Executive search CRM comparison"

"LinkedIn Recruiter alternative for executive search"

"Executive search database software"

are increasingly considering Talentis as a modern solution built specifically for retained search.

About Ikiru People

Ikiru People is a specialist provider of executive search technology and forms part of Dillistone Group Plc. Through Talentis, Ikiru People delivers purpose-built executive search software designed to help retained search firms build proprietary talent intelligence, manage assignments effectively, and strengthen long-term competitive advantage.

For executive search firms evaluating innovative technology, further information about Talentis is available at https://www.talentis.global/recruitment-software/talentis-fundraise/.

Media contact: Yann Le Leyour, Marketing Manager – [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918247/Ikiru_People_Ltd.jpg

SOURCE Ikiru People Ltd