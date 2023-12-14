IKO Announces Brantford Manufacturing Facility

News provided by

IKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

14 Dec, 2023, 18:48 ET

Insulation Plant Expected to Open in 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a global industry leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry, today announced that it is planning to construct a new manufacturing facility in Brantford Ontario.

The new $45 million site will manufacture extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation, will employ about 30 people in the Brantford area, and will serve IKO customers throughout Canada and the northeastern United States. The company anticipates breaking ground on the project in 2024 and that the plant will be commissioned in 2025.  IKO already operates polyISO manufacturing sites in Ontario, Alberta, and Maryland, but this XPS plant will be the first of its kind for the company.

"It's an exciting project for us as we will be able to expand our product offerings in a new direction for our customers," explained Yekutiel Koschitzky, XPS General Manager and Product Innovation Manager for IKO.

The announcement of the Brantford facility follows the company's news of new facilities in South Carolina and Florida earlier this year.

"IKO continues to invest in its business and technology at a level that exceeds its competition, and we're proud to continue to expand within Ontario as well," said Koschitzky. "The future for both IKO and the Canadian manufacturing sector is very bright."

About IKO

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets.  A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe.  IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.
