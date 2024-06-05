IKO Commercial Appoints Momentum IRG (Independent Rep Group) as the Exclusive Independent Sales Agency for Florida

Aims to Drive Distribution of Innovative Roofing Solutions Across the Sunshine State

FLORIDA CITY, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce Momentum IRG (Independent Rep Group) as the newly appointed exclusive independent sales agency for representing IKO Commercial in Florida.

"We are excited to welcome Momentum IRG to IKO Commercial as our exclusive independent sales agency for Florida. Their dedication to excellence and deep understanding of the local market makes them ideal to represent our brand and drive growth in the region," said Michael Mendoza Director of Single Ply Systems – North America at IKO Commercial.

Momentum IRG brings expertise in sales and product channels to the table. A dedicated team of sales professionals will be servicing the state of Florida for IKO Commercial. "We are honored to be representing IKO Commercial. Our goal is to create awareness, educate, train, and expand the distribution channels for IKO INNOVI™ TPO, IKOTherm® Polyiso, and the many roofing accessories in Florida," said Brian Holmes, Managing Partner at Momentum IRG.

IKO Commercial's promise, 'Specify with Confidence,' underscores their commitment to excellence and reliability in every project. IKO's expansion into the Florida market represents a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth plan. With its reputation for delivering high-quality roofing, waterproofing, and insulation solutions, IKO is poised to make a substantial impact in the Sunshine State.

About IKO

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

