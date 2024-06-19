IKO Commercial Expands Footprint in New York With Appointment of BEST and MPDL Roofing as Exclusive Independent Sales Agencies

Pioneers in Roofing, Insulation and Waterproofing Ready To Meet the Demands of New York's Commercial Landscape



NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its footprint in New York through the appointment of Building Envelope Solution Technologies Inc. (BEST) and MPDL Roofing as the newly appointed exclusive independent sales agencies for representing IKO Commercial in New York City and upstate New York, respectively.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in New York with BEST and MPDL Roofing as IKO Commercial's exclusive independent sales agencies. New York is a key market for us, with its dynamic commercial industry, and we are confident that these appointments will significantly enhance our presence in the region," said Michael Mendoza, director of Single-Ply Systems — North America at IKO Commercial.

Dedicated sales teams at BEST and MPDL Roofing will create awareness, educate, train and expand the distribution channels for IKO Innovi™ TPO, IKOTherm™ Polyiso and the many roofing accessories offered by IKO Commercial.



Justin Matsil, president, BEST said, "We are honored to be representing IKO Commercial. This is an incredible opportunity for us to bring advanced roofing solutions to our clients in NYC." Mike Liptak, president, MPDL Roofing added, "Leveraging IKO Commercial's top-tier products will allow us to deliver unparalleled roofing solutions to our customers. We are confident that this association will lead to substantial growth and innovation in the local market."

IKO Commercial's promise, "Specify with Confidence," underscores their commitment to excellence and reliability in every project. IKO's expansion into the New York market represents a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth plan. With its reputation for delivering high-quality roofing, waterproofing and insulation solutions, IKO is poised to make a substantial impact in the region.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

www.iko.com/comm

SOURCE IKO Industries