IKO Commercial Strengthens Texas Market Presence with Exclusive Independent Sales Agencies

TEXAS CITY, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce Sonder and Associates and Conner-Legrand as the newly appointed exclusive independent sales agencies to represent IKO Commercial in Texas.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the Lone Star State with Sonder and Associates and Conner-Legrand. As the number one TPO market in the US, Texas is a prime location for us to build on our success and to continue strengthening our foundation," said Michael Mendoza, director of Single Ply Systems — North America at IKO Commercial.



Both the agencies will be instrumental in raising awareness, providing education and training, and broadening distribution channels for IKO Innovi™ TPO, IKOTherm™ Polyiso, and a range of roofing accessories from IKO Commercial in Texas. Luke Legrand, president, Conner-Legrand, said, "At Conner-Legrand, we strive to build relationships with manufacturers that share our commitment to quality, consistency, and customer service, and we are thrilled to represent IKO Commercial in the region." Chris Arriaga, founder & managing member at Sonder and Associates, added, "With years of experience in the industry, we pride ourselves on our deep product knowledge, commitment to quality, and unparalleled customer service. We look forward to bringing IKO Commercial's exceptional products to our customers."

Expanding into Texas marks a pivotal achievement in IKO's strategic growth strategy. Known for its superior roofing, waterproofing, and insulation products, IKO is set to make a significant impact in this new market. IKO Commercial's promise, "Specify with Confidence," underscores their commitment to excellence and reliability in every project.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

