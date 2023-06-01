IKO Confirms New Shingle Plant Near Jacksonville

News provided by

IKO INDUSTRIES INC.

01 Jun, 2023, 10:02 ET

Leading Shingle Manufacturer Expects New Facility Online by 2026

WILMINGTON DE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a global industry leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry, today confirmed local news reports that it is planning to construct a new manufacturing campus in Clay County, Florida, near Jacksonville.

Construction of the new $270 million site will include an asphalt shingle production facility, in addition to an insulation board plant and a commercial rolled roofing plant.  The 300,000 square foot facilities will initially employ about 100 people locally.  The company intends to begin work on the site near Florida Highway 301 and County Road 218 later this year.  It marks the 8th modern shingle production line in IKO's North American manufacturing operations, and the first facility it has built in the state of Florida. 

"As a company, we have a strong belief that you can never remain static; you are always in a situation where you are looking to contract or grow your business," explained David Koschitzky, CEO of IKO North America. "In the past decade, we've made some of the largest investment commitments we've ever made as a family business. They are a clear statement of our belief in the growth of our company, and of the strength of our industry.  Clay County and the Clay County Economic Development Corporation have been great partners for us as we looked at this project, and we're very pleased to be building our first-ever Florida facility."

"This project will provide generational opportunities for Clay County residents in the form of quality, high-wage employment and the county as a whole will benefit from the significant capital investment.  Manufacturing is the backbone of the American economy," stated Crawford Powell, President of the Clay County Economic Development Corporation.

The current timetable for the three production lines anticipates that the shingle line will be commissioned and shipping product to market by mid-2025.

About IKO

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets.  A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe.  IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.
Copyright ©2018 IKO. All rights reserved.  For media or industry analyst support, please visit our website at http://www.iko.com. Follow us on:

lInkedin | Pinterest | Houzz | Youtube | SlideShare

SOURCE IKO INDUSTRIES INC.

Also from this source

IKO Announces Full Commissioning of Ontario-Based Asphalt Shingle Recycling Line

IKO Announces $360+ Million Projects in South Carolina

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.