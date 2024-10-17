IKO Elevates Roofing Aesthetics with the Launch of New Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus Shingle Line

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus shingle line with the introduction of five new striking colors. These additions offer homeowners an expanded palette to complement their architectural style while being suitable for use to comply with California's cool roof requirements. The new color options include Dual Brown, Graphite Black, Pebble Grey, Bayshore, and Coastal Sands.

"We're thrilled to introduce our Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus line with these vibrant new options," said Vince Carrier, residential product development manager at IKO North America. "These additions not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also maintain the exceptional durability and performance that homeowners have come to expect. This expansion truly reflects IKO's commitment to 'Roofing Elevated'.

The Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus shingles are designed to exceed the minimum reflectivity standards by 25%, making them an ideal choice for Los Angeles residents navigating the region's cool roofing regulations. Their vibrant color blends and specially designed granules minimize heat transmission into attics, achieving high Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) ratings.

Key Features of Dynasty Cool Colors Plus Shingles:

Cool Roof Compliance: The shingles can be used to comply with California Title 24, Part 6 requirements and Los Angeles City and County roof reflectance Title requirements with an SRI of 20+.

The shingles can be used to comply with California Title 24, Part 6 requirements and City and County roof reflectance Title requirements with an SRI of 20+. Class 3 Impact Resistance Rating: These heavy-duty laminated shingles feature a Class 3 impact resistance rating* thanks to their heavy-weight construction and thick coating of weathering asphalt, helping homeowners qualify for reduced residential insurance premiums, if offered.

These heavy-duty laminated shingles feature a Class 3 impact resistance rating* thanks to their heavy-weight construction and thick coating of weathering asphalt, helping homeowners qualify for reduced residential insurance premiums, if offered. ArmourZone® Technology: Thanks to the addition of the ArmourZone®, the shingles have been designed to resist high winds and feature a limited wind resistance warranty of 130 mph (210 km/h). The shingles have tear-resistant reinforced tape on the back to prevent nail pull-through and shingle blow-off. Additionally, a 1 ¼-inch-wide nailing surface on the front ensures accurate nail placement for stronger and faster installation.

Thanks to the addition of the ArmourZone®, the shingles have been designed to resist high winds and feature a limited wind resistance warranty of 130 mph (210 km/h). The shingles have tear-resistant reinforced tape on the back to prevent nail pull-through and shingle blow-off. Additionally, a 1 ¼-inch-wide nailing surface on the front ensures accurate nail placement for stronger and faster installation. FastLock® Sealant: Activated by the sun's heat, IKO FastLock® sealant strips form a strong bond to protect against wind-driven rain and water damage.

Activated by the sun's heat, IKO FastLock® sealant strips form a strong bond to protect against wind-driven rain and water damage. Durability and Protection: The shingles are coated with weathering asphalt and topped with protective granules, ensuring exceptional durability and structural integrity.

Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus™ offer a unique combination of performance features. The integration of ArmourZone® technology enhances durability, providing superior resistance to high winds and impact. This is complemented by a Class 3 Impact Resistance rating and FastLock® Sealant for wind-driven rain protection, ensuring long-lasting, reliable performance in harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the integration of solar reflective granules enhances energy efficiency, achieving a 20+ SRI, making it one of the most versatile shingles available.

For more information about the new colors or to learn how Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus shingles can benefit your next roofing project, visit https://www.iko.com/na/residential-roofing-shingles/performance/dynasty/.

*This impact rating is solely for the purpose of enabling residential property owners to obtain a reduction in their residential insurance premium, if available. It is not to be construed as any type of express or implied warranty or guarantee of the impact performance of this shingle by the manufacturer, supplier or installer. For further detail concerning the FM 4473 standards, visit the FM Approvals website. This is not a guarantee of impact resistance against hail. Damage from hail is not covered under the limited warranty.

Dynasty® Cool Colors Plus shingles come with a limited lifetime warranty and a 15-year Iron Clad Protection, offering peace of mind and long-lasting performance.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.



