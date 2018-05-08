iKO Media Group and Eliote Group Join Forces to Offer Media Services to Global Customers

iKO will be offering Eliote Group services related to production, post-production and audiovisual broadcasting to their global customer base, enhancing their overall offering for new customers as well. The Eliote Group will be utilizing iKOMG's OTT services to expand and upgrade their current offering.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with The Eliote Group. This collaboration will allow us to offer a wide array of advanced services to customers around the globe," said Dan Akrich, AVP Sales at iKO Media Group

"It is the next logical step for The Eliote Group to add delivery, playout and OTT services to our existing offering," said Fernando Carvalho, The Eliote Group's General Director. "iKO Media Group has the right experience and expertise in these areas and we are thrilled to now be able to provide these solutions to our market."

About The Eliote Group

The group holds 40 employees, 300 editing solutions, 160 editing rooms, 11 mixing auditoriums, 90 filming solutions and 24/7 phone support. It also offers a multitude of media services such as archiving, R&D capture, streaming and audiovisual production with ELIOTE EVENT. At the end of 2017, the growth of ELIOTE's various business segments naturally led to a structural change designed to continue the simultaneous expansion of the various business sectors. From 1 January, ELIOTE has become the ELIOTE Group, a center of expertise and innovative know-how.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

For more information, visit http://www.ikomg.com/news

Press Contact - iKOMG

Yael Ayalon

Marketing Manager

ya@ikomg.com

http://www.ikomg.com

SOURCE iKO Media Group