iKO Media Group Closes Major Global Distribution Deal

ROME, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces a new major global distribution deal with a leading French music channel distributing content to LATAM effective immediately, further positioning the company as a leading global distribution solutions provider.

iKO is well poised to meet all the difficult challenges and complexities of global distribution services of a leading music channel. In addition to the global distribution coverage, iKO Media Group will also be providing added-value service, iKOFLOW, to secure the source of the playout in the case of failure.

iKOFLOW is a unique service offered by iKOMG as an Insurance policy for global networks. Customers can upload up to 5 hours of content of the TV channel with logo and playlist that can be updated anytime, in case of service failure/downtime. This service is accessible from anywhere and on any device (PC, Phone, iPad) including a simple 5 minutes setup cold B/U option or live hot B/U option (via app).

"This is another major step for us as a global player in the distribution arena. Our solutions and services, combined with years of experience and "boutique", dedicated service mindset are becoming assets to major networks around the globe." Dan Akrich, AVP Sales EMEA at iKO Media Group

"In addition to offering excellent traditional services, we have focused our efforts on creating value-added solutions that strategically take our offering to the next level." said David Treadway, Chairman of the Board iKOMG "These combinations are unique and provide the market with holistic solutions from one reputable and professional source."

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



