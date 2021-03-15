iKO Media Group in Partnership With Rudaw Media Network Successfully Distributes Live Coverage of Pope Francis Kurdistan Visit

ROME, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, assisted in the global content distribution for Rudaw Media of a major event in Kurdistan via Eutelsat 21B and Hotbird satellites. Rudaw Media Network was the main Live video feed provider for the Apostolic Journey of his holiness Pope Francis to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on March 7th, 2021.

iKO Media Group provided a complex and out of the box distribution solution of Pope Francis 's visit to Kurdistan for distribution to European and MENA and US households and news agencies via Hotbird and Eutelsat 21B. The complexity of this project was due to local RF interferences, which IKOMG managed to overcome successfully.

"This type of live global event must be handled with extreme professionalism and technical knowhow to avoid any issues. iKO Media Group was the perfect partner to help up overcome any technical obstacles and make sure the live distribution was a success." Hejar Berenji CTO of Rudaw Media Network.

"Being part of this historic event for Christianity and being able to help Rudaw Productions provide an uninterrupted live event of this magnitude to their customers is an important milestone for IKOMG." Orr Ariel, VP Global OU Sales & Services at iKO Media Group

About Rudaw Media Network

Rudaw aims to impart news and information about Kurdistan and the Middle East in a professional manner. Those interested in Kurdistan and the Kurdish cause can follow the latest developments in the region in Kurdish, English, Arabic and Turkish through Rudaw's multiple platforms.

Rudaw Media Network publishes in Kurdish and English. This has brought the network a large audience from inside Kurdistan as well as throughout Europe and North America. In Kurdistan, Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Iran, there are two main dialects used by the media: Sorani and Kurmanji. There are also two different characters used: Roman and Arabic (Aramaic). Rudaw publishes products in both dialects of the Kurdish language.

For more information: www.rudaw.net

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/newsandevents

Press Contact – iKOMG

Yael Ayalon

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.ikomg.com

SOURCE iKO Media Group