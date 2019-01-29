iKO Media Group Successfully Re-launches Kurdsat TV

ROME, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces a new major re-launch of Kurdish television station Kurdsat, further positioning the company as a leading global distribution solutions provider.

iKO is well poised to meet the complex demands of global distribution thanks to their diverse and multi-faceted offerings. The boutique service provider was able to successfully re-launch the Kurdish TV station in SD and HD on a global scale – US, Latin America, Middle East and Europe. In addition, they also provided Kurdsat with their advanced OTT platform, iKOFLiX.

"We were looking for the most professional and complete solution to reclaim our #1 ranking in the Kurdish market. iKO provided us with the expertise, knowledge and experience needed to reach and grow our audience on a global scale." Amanj Kamal CEO Kurdsat

"We are proud to re-launch one of the leading Kurdish channels on a global scale. We are confident that our collaboration with Kurdsat will assist in returning the channel to its leading position in the local and global market." David Treadway, Chairman, iKO Media Group

iKO will be featuring its new advanced Playout solutions at this year's CABSAT event in Dubai, with a focus on the iKOCloud – a complete, cloud-based playout solutions for global content distribution.

About Kurdsat

Kurdsat Broadcasting Corporation is the second Kurdish language satellite television station in Iraqi Kurdistan, broadcasting since 2000. It belongs to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and is based in Sulaymaniyah.

The channel broadcasts programs in Kurdish language. Other languages such as Persian and Arabic are also used in some programs. Kurdsat was among the Kurdish satellite stations in Kurdistan. Kurdsat maintains a website for recent news and commentaries in Kurdish, Arabic and English.

For more information www.kurdsat.tv

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news

