IKO Names Darren Rafter as Director of Sustainability

Hire is significant for industry leader looking towards its future

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IKO Industries, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products announced today that it has recently named Darren Rafter as it's Director of Sustainability.

Mr. Rafter brings nearly a decade of experience in the Corporate Sustainability field to IKO's operations, previously working for Canadian based companies FGF Brands and Lantic Sugar.

"We are very excited to have Darren joining the IKO family," stated Guy Tremblay, Vice President of Operations for IKO North America. "Sustainability is a field of growing importance, not just for our industry, but for business in general. To have someone with Darren's experience coming to work with us to establish our sustainability practices on an enterprise basis is a significant step, and we're excited about what the future holds for us with his guidance in this field. Like our partnership with Northstar in Calgary and our pilot project in Hawkesbury that seeks to achieve a zero-waste goal for the plant, this is another step forward in a much longer process of becoming a leader in sustainability in our industry."

"I am very excited to join IKO and integrate sustainability across all areas of the organization," noted Rafter. "I am looking forward to building on the successful and impactful projects and programs already in place, to become a leader in sustainability in the building materials industry."

About IKO

IKO is a world-wide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

