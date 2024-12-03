IKO Wraps Up High-Energy Profit Power Events for ROOFPROs in Charlotte, NC, and Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - IKO, a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industries for residential and commercial markets, is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its recent Profit Power events. Hosted at minor league ballparks, these events offered a unique and memorable setting. On October 29, the event took place at Riders Field, home of the Frisco RoughRiders, in Charlotte, NC, followed by Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express, in Austin, TX, on November 7. These were the final two of six events held in 2024. With nearly 200 roofing professionals, industry experts, and thought leaders in attendance at each event, the atmosphere was electric.

"IKO's Profit Power events provide practical tips and guidance that roofing businesses can easily implement," said Jack Gottesman, marketing services and loyalty program group director at IKO North America. "The discussions, real-world insights, and actionable strategies shared during these events are designed to help ROOFPRO members stay ahead, innovate, and elevate their businesses. We are immensely thankful to our amazing speakers who brought their A-game and made these events as exciting as they were insightful."

Designed to create a perfect blend of networking, learning, and fun, these events offer a relaxed environment where roofing professionals can engage directly with industry experts, ask questions, and share experiences. Both the Austin and Charlotte events featured a dynamic line up of speakers who shared practical solutions to today's challenges. At both the locations, attendees herd from Dmitry Lipinskiy (Owner, Roofing Insights & Directorii), Donavan Morgan (Founder & CEO, Roofs By Don & The Roof Gallery), and Daniel Filippelli (Co-Owner, Roofs By Don & Goats4Sales). The Charlotte event also included sessions by Vince Lefton (Co-Founder, Your Virtual Adjuster) and Ryan Holliday (Co-Founder & CRO, iink). Meanwhile, the Austin event saw Travis Jones (Owner, Smart Roof & Home Performance) and Christopher Sprague (Account Executive, GuildQuality) as guest speakers, sharing actionable strategies to help roofers grow, innovate, and stand out in a competitive market.

The events wrapped up with exclusive networking opportunities for IKO ROOFPRO's, including a lively happy hour followed by interactive batting practice sessions, giving the attendees a chance to connect, unwind, and build meaningful relationships with peers and potential associates.

Guided by its tagline, 'IKO Loves You Back', IKO ROOFPRO is committed to providing personalized attention from a team that cares about your goals. Since 2018, ROOFPRO has been empowering roofing professionals—whether they focus on IKO shingles or provide a full range of IKO roofing solutions—through Profit Power events. These events connect attendees with industry-leading speakers, trusted partners, and invaluable networking opportunities to help their businesses grow. This year's events took place in Montreal and Vancouver in Canada, and Denver, Cincinnati, Charlotte, and Austin in the U.S. With more exciting and impactful line-ups planned for 2025, the tradition of success is set to continue.

About IKO ROOFPRO

IKO ROOFPRO is IKO's contractor loyalty reward program, open to roofing contractors in the U.S. and Canada. The program provides IKO ROOFPRO members with access to an array of valuable benefits, including rebates and rewards based on purchase volume; discounts or preferred rates with third-party providers for services that enhance members' roofing business; and, at the Select and Craftsman Premier levels, the ability to offer Extended Iron Clad Protection limited warranties to homeowners through IKO's extended Iron Clad Protection Period limited warranty application process.

www.iko.com/na/roofpro-contractor-rewards

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

www.iko.com/na

