iKOMG and Triplan+ Unveil iKOQ TRAVEL: Pioneering Direct TV-to-Vacation Bookings!

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iKOMG, a leading end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners announces a strategic collaboration with Triplan+, an innovative travel and lifestyle platform. Together, they are set to launch iKOQ TRAVEL - a dynamic QR code solution that gives the viewers the ability to book their vacation directly on tv.

Discover the ease of vacation planning with iKOQ TRAVEL! We invite you to scan this QR code (or click for demo on mobile) and step into our booking demo. Experience the future of TV and travel now!
With the rise of streaming services and changing viewer preferences, TV channels are seeking new ways to engage their audiences and create additional revenue streams. Viewers, on the other hand, seek new ways of interacting to enhance the TV experience.  iKOMG, known for innovation in its services for global and local networks, recognizes the need for a dynamic and interactive TV experience.

iKOQ is the solution. This ground-breaking innovation empowers TV channels to add dynamic QR codes over their broadcasts enabling viewers to interact with content and make purchases directly from their screens. From booking their dream vacations to purchasing concert tickets, iKOQ opens a world of personalized and seamless options for the audience.

The strategic partnership with Triplan+ further enhances iKOQ's capabilities. Introducing iKOQ TRAVEL – first on tv! Book your dream vacation on screen!  With Triplan+'s expertise in offering comprehensive travel and lifestyle solutions, viewers can easily access and book flights, accommodations, and attractions with a simple scan of the on-screen QR code. The collaboration brings unparalleled value to travel and lifestyle channels providing a one-stop-shop experience for viewers.

"We are excited to collaborate with Triplan+ to introduce iKOQ to the television industry," said David Treadway, Chairman at iKOMG. "By combining our dynamic QR code solution with Triplan+'s extensive travel offerings, we are delivering a seamless and interactive experience for viewers while creating new revenue opportunities for TV channels."

However, iKOQ isn't limited to travel aficionados. Imagine music enthusiasts booking concert tickets during a song's premiere, or sports fans snagging game-day merchandise as they cheer for their teams. The potential applications are endless, ensuring every genre and channel can harness iKOQ's transformative power to enhance viewer engagement.

The iKOQ TRAVEL launch represents a significant milestone for both iKOMG and Triplan+, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The collaboration aims to create a new era of television interaction, transforming the way viewers engage with their favorite content.

Dive Into the Future – Try iKOQ TRAVEL Now!

Why settle for reading about it when you can actually live the experience? Simply scan the QR code or follow this link - https://app.triplan-st.com#/triplan-plus/deals?deeplinkPayload=partnerId%3D1001 and start an engaging adventure with iKOQ TRAVEL!

For in-depth details, media engagements, or to understand more about iKOQ TRAVEL and the powerful alignment of iKOMG and Triplan+, please contact:

About iKOMG:

iKOMG is a premier end-to-end media service partner, providing tailored solutions for broadcasters and content owners worldwide. With a strong focus on customer needs and dedication to excellence, iKOMG is a trusted partner of global and local networks. Their services range from satellite broadcasting to cloud solutions, offering real-time value and cost-effective options.

About Triplan+:

Triplan+ is a leading travel and lifestyle platform, offering comprehensive solutions for travelers worldwide. With a commitment to seamless experiences and customer satisfaction, Triplan+ enables travelers to book flights, accommodations, attractions, and more, all in one place.

