iKOMG Announces New Marketing Director

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a leading global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces and welcomes Ayellet Bar as Marketing Director effective immediately. Ayellet will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth. In addition, she will help overall brand development and messaging in the satellite broadcasting and media delivery and management industry. iKOMG is looking to expand its marketing efforts and provide a stronger presence globally.

As iKOMG's Marketing Director, Ayellet Bar will be responsible for the development of an overall organizational marketing strategy including the management of all of the new and existing marketing programs and company brand as well the enhancement of iKOMG's social marketing initiatives.

Ayellet brings over 10 years of progressive education and marketing experience to the position including working in Strategic Marketing Management, B2B Positioning and Digital Marketing Management, brand positioning, event project management and communications strategy.

"I am thrilled to have joined the iKO Media Group team. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our society, making brand social and digital awareness more critical than ever," said Ayellet Bar. "I look forward to using my skills and experience to make a meaningful contribution to this amazing organization and the broadcasters and content owners it serves."

All future marketing and media inquiries may be directed to Ayellet Bar at [email protected]

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

Contact details:

iKOMG Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE iKO Media Group