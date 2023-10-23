iKOMG Unveils iKOQ: The Future of TV Interaction

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iKOMG, a groundbreaking media service partner for broadcasters and content owners, is excited to unveil iKOQ, an ingenious dynamic QR code solution that promises to redefine television interaction, QR coding practices, and the integration of viewer data like never before. This innovation marks a pivotal moment in the television industry, offering viewers a more immersive and personalized experience while opening up new avenues of revenue generation for TV channels.

In today's ever-evolving media landscape, the rise of streaming services and shifting viewer behaviours have necessitated a transformation in the way television content is delivered. iKOMG understands that TV channels must stay ahead of the curve by delivering captivating and tailored content. iKOQ emerges as a trailblazing solution that empowers TV channels to engage their audience in unparalleled ways.

At the core of iKOQ is its ability to seamlessly integrate dynamic QR codes into TV broadcasts, creating a bridge between the content on the screen and viewers at home. With a simple scan, viewers can interact with content in real-time and make direct purchases from their screens. Whether it's booking vacations, securing concert tickets, or exploring exclusive offers, iKOQ transforms the passive TV viewing experience into an interactive and dynamic journey.

David Treadway, Chairman of iKOMG, said: "We are delighted to introduce iKOQ. This innovative solution represents a significant development in the television industry, as it bridges the gap between content and audience like never before. iKOQ offers a win-win situation for both TV channels and viewers, creating a more engaging and personalized viewing experience while generating new revenue opportunities."

iKOQ is poised to revolutionize the viewer experience across a multitude of TV genres. Travel and lifestyle channels can seamlessly integrate iKOQ with Triplan+, providing viewers with a seamless and streamlined experience for booking flights, accommodations, attractions, and daily trip plan with a simple scan. Music and sports channels can guide viewers to ticketing platforms and merchandise stores, enhancing their engagement, and fostering brand loyalty.

Moreover, iKOQ is not just a technological leap forward; it's a testament to iKOMG's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The iKOQ launch exemplifies the team's dedication to empowering broadcasters and content owners with cost-effective solutions that deliver real-time value.

In the age of data-driven decisions, iKOQ doesn't just stop at QR coding and interaction—it also offers invaluable insights into viewer behaviour and preferences. TV channels can leverage this data to fine-tune their content, advertising strategies, and engagement efforts, ensuring a more tailored and enjoyable experience for their audience.

In conclusion, iKOMG's iKOQ is set to reshape the way viewers engage with television content, ushering in a new era of personalized, interactive, and data-rich TV experiences. By embracing this innovative technology, TV channels can not only enhance their audience's viewing journey but also unlock new revenue streams, securing their position as trailblazers in the ever-evolving television industry.

