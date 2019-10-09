iKonex Audio Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for New Dual Drivers Wireless Earbud: iKonex X7

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKonex Audio (https://igg.me/at/ikonex-x7) recently announced it was going live on October 10 with its Indiegogo fundraising campaign for the iKonex X7. The X7 campaign features the latest in wireless listening, with tailor-made 6+10mm dynamic drivers earbuds complete with full surround-sound iKonex technology. iKonex is offering an Early Bird 50-percent-off special for those who order before October 13.

Personalize Theater-like Wireless Earbuds Illustration of Earbud

iKonex X7 introduces the world's first personalized theater-like wireless earbud. Customization begins with the facetips, which can be purchased in multiple colors and changed anytime, anywhere with just a few simple clicks. X7's technology is engineered to simulate listening to music like in a Broadway surround theater. The earbuds contain dual dynamic titanium drivers that deliver sharp and clear treble, as well as a wide range of layered vocals, with each element adding maximum depth to the listening experience. And X7 offers strong and clear bass sound without sacrificing the blended harmony of an audio experience.

The earbuds allow 9 hours non-stop playtime, and charge up to 6 times utilizing a power hub. Each earbud also features further customization, allowing customers to print their names or a short message on the surface. This ensures the X7 is visibly branded to each user's unique style specifications.

Specific tech and perk features include:

Three sizes of professional memory-foam tips; comfortable, with noise cancellation properties

50+ upcoming colors to choose from, easily swapped out; The perk will offer 3 colors; unique foiled-name printed on each device (up to eight characters)

Stereo calls; instant pairing; Bluetooth 5.0

Advanced touch controls

Wireless charging; water resistance; anti-sweat and anti-allergy; extra accessories, as requested

Reviews for the iKonex X7 are already overwhelmingly positive:

"I have tried tons of wireless earbuds on the market. I found the music experience with X7 is much better than others and I feel so comfortable traveling with them." — L. Jacobs

"These are awesome! The color and style matches who I am, and I can wear these everywhere I want!" —S. Naka

"Highly recommended! I was using regular earbuds before, but the X7 is just as good, if not better!" —J. Rutter

The X7 is priced at a Super Early Bird special of $79, with the first 40 orders shipping immediately. Orders received after that will ship in December. Learn more about how to pledge to the iKonex X7 Indiegogo campaign HERE.

Media Contact:

Chris, Director

Facebook Message: http://m.me/ikonexaudio

support@ikonexaudio.com

Telegram: chris_ikonex

Video: https://youtu.be/mkoSmEVv9gM

SOURCE iKonex Audio