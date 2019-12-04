ikonGPS announces leadership team dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ikonGPS, the premier telematics firm in the U.S. and Mexico providing connected car technology to the automotive industry, today announced its top leadership and reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and superior customer service.

Making the announcement is Sam Mahrouq, the global businessman and industry leader responsible for organizing the top tier organization that it is today. He serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our business base has always been the franchise dealers," said Mahrouq, himself the owner of 11 car dealerships as well as an auto finance company. "We are dealers ourselves, developing innovative tools for our customers that help them to increase their profitability."

Charles Stilwill, President of ikonGPS, leads the team of industry experts. "With over 25 years of experience in software, executive management, and sales, Charles' ability to work with a wide variety of clients is unmatched in the industry," Mahrouq said. Stilwill attended Iowa State University and studied business programs at The University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He holds a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Psychology.

Walid Joulani, Executive Vice President, has owned and operated car dealerships for 33 years. "Walid's business sense and drive are unparalleled," said Mahrouq. "Our business relationship spans decades."

Jose Gonzales is Chief Operating Officer, overseeing general operation, managing costs associated with operations, and establishing policies that promote the company's culture and vision. He has more than 20 years of experience in the subprime auto finance business. "Jose is driving ikon's operating capabilities to improve and surpass customer satisfaction and retention levels," Mahrouq said.

ikonGPS, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, is the telematics industry leader providing innovative automotive solutions and hardware on a state-of-the-art app, allowing customers to monitor, protect and optimize their vehicles 24/7 throughout the United States. For more information, visit ikonGPS.com.

