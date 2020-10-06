Ikonik Enhances Golf Coaching With Innovative Digital Training Platform

Ikonik's online platform is built for golf coaches to easily deliver personalized & effective training for students. Tweet this

Ikonik is a strategic partner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association and will offer members access to the platform to support coaches with the ability to create new revenue streams, enhance training programs and advance professional development. Ikonik is also providing PGA of America ADM Certified Coaches with preferred pricing and access to its platform.

"Ikonik's innovative platform makes it simple and seamless for coaches to distribute digital golf training content that is easy to understand, easy to follow and will enhance their overall coaching programs. We believe that virtual training will become an integral part of golf instruction and we are excited to partner with Ikonik to support our coaches with new opportunities to create revenue and grow the game we all love," said Nancy Henderson, Chief Teaching Officer & LPGA Foundation President.

Ikonik champions coaches to take a blended learning approach — a mix of in-person and digital instruction. While traditional in-person lessons result in only 9% student retention on average, blended learning programs increase mastery by 60% in 60% less time spent.

"Our vision at Ikonik is to create a better experience for golf coaches and their students. Coaches only have so much time and students can only remember so much. By supplementing on-course instruction with virtual training, Ikonik leverages proven education models to help coaches effectively and efficiently train more players, maximize their time on and off the course, and create new streams of revenue. We are thrilled to introduce Ikonik to the golf world and, with the support of our partners, continue to grow and improve the game for coaches and students," said James Shalhoup, Ikonik CEO.

Ikonik's platform makes it simple for coaches to develop their own digital training programs. Coaches can use Ikonik's extensive library of training templates, videos, drills and challenges as is or personalize them to fit their needs. Students and coaches communicate in real time throughout the process to gauge improvement, either remotely via Ikonik's app, or through the blended approach with a mix of in-person and digital training.

"Ikonik is a win-win for coaches, students and the game of golf. It makes it super easy for me to assign students drills that they can practice on their own, and saves everyone time because my students and I can communicate and monitor progress within the app. Ikonik has helped me to provide even better results in less time, and helps my students stay engaged and motivated. I love using it – it's truly a game changer," said Tina Tombs, Golf Coach and LPGA member.

Jeff Voorhees, Executive Director of the Metropolitan PGA, added: "The Metropolitan PGA is thrilled to partner with IKONIK Golf and their instruction delivery platform that elevates the PGA Coach as the critical component to player training and development. As information consumption continues to evolve IKONIK's platform will be an increasingly relevant tool for PGA Coaches and their athletes."

Coaches can sign up at ikonikgolf.com to get started.

About Ikonik

Ikonik is an online platform built for golf coaches to deliver personalized & effective training for their students. We are on a mission to make golf better by driving innovation in coaching. Through a mobile application, coaches can distribute quality content, build custom programs, test player progress, and deliver actionable results. Your lessons, your knowledge, your effort — powered and scaled by our technology.

For more information, download our iOS and Android app, or visit ikonikgolf.com .

