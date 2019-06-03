Ikonopedia Completes Implementation at Dubin Breast Center

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today the completion of an implementation of its structured breast reporting and risk assessment tools at The Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool, which includes family history, genetic factors and breast density to inform women about their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer and to help them make decisions about genetic testing and breast cancer screening options. Built on modern technology, Ikonopedia employs a closed-loop follow-up system to make sure that patient findings do not get lost in the shuffle of a busy clinic.

"Ikonopedia was founded on the principles of improving the quality of breast imaging for all women. We are proud to work with leaders in the field like Dr Laurie Margolies and the entire breast imaging team at the Dubin Breast Center to deliver robust breast imaging tools that streamline and improve the accuracy of reporting and ensure access to all women, through added capabilities, such as having risk assessment available in many languages," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

