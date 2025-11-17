Ikonopedia Expands Adoption of Risk Aware™ as Radiology Practices Prioritize Proactive Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

Evidence-Based Risk Assessment Tool Achieves 40% Growth as Healthcare Organizations Prioritize Early Detection Through Personalized Screening

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia, a leader in breast imaging reporting and tracking solutions, today announced significant growth in adoption of its Risk Aware™ product, a web-based Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment tool designed for radiology practices and breast health providers. Since launching in 2023, Risk Aware™ by Ikonopedia has been adopted by more than 50 healthcare organizations through Q3 2025, representing over 40% year-to-date growth in new customers.

New adopters include BeSound, Mammoth Hospital, Snoqualmie Valley Health, Alameda Health System, Optum Health, Evans Memorial Hospital, Color Health, Premier Health Oncology, and international partners Cabinet Cavenaghi - Faivre-Mayor in Neuchâtel, Switzerland and FV Hospital in Vietnam.

"We're thrilled to see so many radiology groups, hospitals, and health systems embracing Risk Aware to bring personalized breast cancer risk assessment directly into their care models," said Emily Crane, President and CEO of Ikonopedia. "Empowering women with personalized risk information leads to earlier detection and better outcomes. That's the heart of our mission—to make breast health tools accessible, efficient, and meaningful for every patient and provider."

Why It Matters

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among U.S. women and the second leading cause of cancer death in U.S. women.1 Worldwide, it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death among women.2

The Tyrer‑Cuzick model is one of the most comprehensive and widely used tools for estimating a woman's lifetime breast cancer risk.3 It integrates a broad set of risk-factors, including family history and genetic mutations such as BRCA, breast density, BMI, reproductive and hormonal variables, benign breast disease—and has undergone extensive validation in screening populations.

"Our mission is to bring comfort, clarity, and accuracy to breast care, and Ikonopedia's Risk Aware enables us to proactively provide our patients with deeper insights into their breast cancer risk factors," said Bailey Renger, Founder & CEO of BeSound. "By integrating the Risk Aware API, we've seamlessly incorporated the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment into our systems and workflow, ensuring a streamlined and comprehensive patient care experience."

Incorporating this evidence-based model into radiology workflows enables clinicians to identify patients who may benefit from enhanced surveillance, including MRI screening, genetic counseling, or early mammography.

As Dr. Brett T. Parkinson, Ikonopedia medical advisor and former Medical Director of Breast Imaging at Intermountain Health, noted at the product's launch:

"Enabling breast imaging centers to offer the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment to their patients is game-changing in detecting breast cancer early."

Making Risk Assessment Routine

Risk Aware™ by Ikonopedia provides radiology and breast health practices with a licensed, web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick assessment tool that can be integrated into patient portals or used onsite. This accessibility ensures more women can proactively assess their risk and receive personalized recommendations for follow-up care.

"Breast health risk assessment should not be a privilege—it should be a standard part of patient care," added Crane. "Risk Aware helps every practice, regardless of size, deliver that level of proactive and customized evidence-based care."

About Ikonopedia Inc.

Ikonopedia Inc. is a leader in breast imaging reporting and tracking solutions, providing innovative, cloud-based software designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in breast imaging. Founded by renowned breast radiologists, Ikonopedia is committed to enhancing patient care through state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach. Learn more at www.ikonopedia.com.

