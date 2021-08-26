Ikonopedia to Implement Comprehensive Suite of Breast Imaging Report Generation and MQSA Management Capabilities at Banner Health

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced today that it has added Banner Health, one of the largest non-profit health care systems in the country, as a customer and will implement its entire suite of structured breast imaging reporting and MQSA management tools. The installation is designed to help streamline processes, improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations across the Banner Health network.

The Banner Health installation will begin with 18 inpatient acute care facilities across the six states Banner is in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. Banner Health is recognized as a top health system in the country for clinical quality, excellent customer service and innovation. Headquartered in Phoenix, Banner Health owns and operates 30 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, and other related health entities and services in six states.

Ikonopedia is an innovative cloud-based structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data, which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.

Ikonopedia's integrated risk assessment tool is now available in dozens of languages and risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.

Said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia: "Banner Health is widely recognized for their quality and excellence of breast healthcare. We are pleased to partner with Banner Health to help optimize efficiency and patient safety with intuitive reporting, risk assessment and quality improvement tools."

Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world-renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

