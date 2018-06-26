Ikos Expands Residential Leasing Services to Philadelphia, Washington DC After Raising $2.2M in Funding

PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikos, a fast-growing technology start-up, announced today it has expanded its residential leasing services and offices to Philadelphia, Pa. and Washington D.C. Ikos currently has strong operations and local offices in 4 other markets: Pittsburgh, Pa., Baltimore, Md., Cleveland, Ohio, and Columbus, Ohio, and plans to expand to 2 additional cities by the end of 2018.

Explaining the rapid growth of the company, Steve Welles, the CEO of Ikos, said, "We're seeing demand across the country for a new category of real estate services and technology and are thrilled to start meeting that demand in Philadelphia and D.C."

Ikos helps landlords and property owners fill empty rental units. Using exclusive data, Ikos rents properties quickly by pricing, listing, advertising, showing, and leasing properties. Landlords not only get their properties filled, they can make smarter investment decisions based on the insight Ikos has acquired since starting.

"Ikos is forward thinking about how to approach the market and target renters. They were able to get our building to 100 percent occupancy rented with relative speed at a critical moment of the project," Patrick Ciccone of Crow Hill Development.

Since launching in late 2016, Ikos has rented over 500 properties, with an average of 26 days to rent and over 6,000 renters access the Ikos platform each month. The company has raised $2.2 million in funding from Birchmere Ventures and Riverfront Ventures.

Residential leasing is messy – that's why Ikos launched in Pittsburgh, Pa. in 2016 to improve and simplify the rental process for both landlords and renters. A graduate of nationally ranked accelerator AlphaLab, Ikos works personally with landlords and property owners to price, list, advertise, show, and fill properties using in-depth market insights and data. Ikos offers a competitive rate of half a month's rent, non-exclusive agreements with no catches, and advertising on 90+ websites, which has led to the renting of over 500 properties. Renters can also work with specialists to guide them through the rental process and recommend properties based on their specific needs.

