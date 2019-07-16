Ikove Capital Announces Strategic Hire of Director & Head of Business Development in Americas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikove Capital, a venture development company, announced today that Daniel Longhi has joined the company as director & head of business development in Americas.

Longhi will play an integral role in the continued growth of Ikove, and this is the first role outside of executive company leadership solely devoted to business development. Longhi's primary duties will include expanding Ikove's presence throughout the Americas, which will allow the company to be introduced to new investors and venture opportunities. In addition, Longhi will work to advise Ikove's portfolio companies and help raise additional venture capital for the company.

"Daniel's passion, skillset and extensive experience align incredibly with the shared vision of what we're building at Ikove," said John D'Orazio, founder and managing partner of Ikove Capital. "The addition of a business-development-focused role will allow us to expand and engage in new strategic locations and industries, advancing both Ikove and our portfolio companies."

Longhi joins Ikove following an impressive career in investor relations and financial analysis, including tenure as senior portfolio management associate at PNC Bank's $80 billion ALM-Trading Desk and director of capital formation at GSEG/Focus Hospitality, where he led a $140 million capital raise as well as the recapitalization of a new portfolio company.

"What drew me to Ikove is their unique approach to venture development as well as their tremendous potential for growth," said Longhi. "They already have an unbelievable international presence, but I am looking forward to continued expansion into the Americas."

In addition to his extensive financial experience, Longhi is a co-founding partner at Oxford Angel Fund Investors LLC, a co-invest venture capital fund that predominantly focuses on early-stage tech startups in the Bay Area. He is also an equity partner and board member at Chestnut Hill Technologies Inc.

"Hiring Daniel will add to the institutional mindset at Ikove and strengthen our business structure," said Flavio Lobato, Ikove founder and principal. "With the momentum of our portfolios and company success over the past five years, we are expecting accelerated growth and Daniel will help us to grow with focus and intention."

