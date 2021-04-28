IL Deputy Governor Sol Flores, House Speaker Chris Welch, Sen. Karina Villa, Rep. Theresa Mah Pledge to Prioritize Ending Disparities For Older Adults of Color

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the culmination of a first-ever virtual summit for nearly 700 Illinois influencers across Illinois, prominent elected officials vowed to do their part to bring about systematic changes to end disparities for older adults of color.

Here are the pledges given Tuesday during The Advancing Racial Equity in Aging Summit with AARP of Illinois, the Illinois Department on Aging, RRF Foundation for Aging, and community partners:

Illinois Deputy Governor Sol Flores : "I pledge to prioritize closing racial equity disparities among those 50 and older. Very specific actions that we will take in my current role and in this administration are to continue the work of diversity equity and inclusion throughout all state agencies, many of them touching individuals 50-plus. We also will continue to implement those policies that we know make a difference, like Illinois being the first state in the country to provide Medicaid assistance to those individuals over the age of 65 that are undocumented.



Racial disparities exist across every single policy issue. And they only compound with factors such as age. Absolutely yes, we need an extra layer of intentionality when it comes to older adults and senior citizens of color. As Speaker, I am going to work with the diverse leadership team we put into place, including committee chairs, to make sure we consider the implications on people over 50 years as we work on legislation each and every day." Sen. Karina Villa , Co-Chair, Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus: "Along with my colleagues in the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus, I am committed to continue to work hard for all of the citizens of the great state of Illinois in addressing racial disparities in aging.



I am committed to finding solutions together. You have my personal commitment that I will continue to work diligently with my colleagues and non-profit organizations to address racial disparities for adults 50 and older of color -- because we cannot thrive as a state if anyone is left out. Not only was this something that I was elected to do, but it is my way of honoring my abuelitos. "





The commitments pledged by elected officials came after each were briefed on the findings of the Disrupt Disparities Initiative, a multi-year effort to create systemic policy changes on behalf of, and with, older adults of color in Illinois. The Disrupt Disparities Initiative is led by AARP of Illinois, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Chicago, the Chicago Urban League, and The Resurrection Project.

This week's summit was part of that initiative, with sessions that explored creating the systemic change needed to help Illinois' residents of color to live longer, healthier and more productive lives, the same as their white counterparts.

"It's never been more evident that systematic changes are needed to help Illinois' residents of color from falling behind, said Rosanna Márquez, AARP Illinois Volunteer State President. "AARP is proud to work in partnership with these passionate and impactful leaders to bring attention to the important issues for older adults and fight for these proven solutions."

To view a recording of the summit, visit: www.disruptdisparitiesIL.com

