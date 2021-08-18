IL Group Announces Promotions

GULF SHORES, Ala., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IL Group, a leader in the insurance, mortgage, real estate, and cyber security industries, announces two promotions from within the company.

The company is pleased to report the promotions of Kevrin Blessing to Senior Vice President, Service, and Angelo Adams to Senior Vice President, Sales.

Blessing and Adams compose part of the Management Team that will lead IL Group to the next phase of strategic growth. Blessing will continue his leadership of the Service Team, and Adams will now oversee the Sales Team and all the Company's sales efforts for all product lines excluding real estate.

With two decades of mortgage experience, Angelo Adams manages IL Group's strategic sales and operations as well as marketing the company's insurance products to financial institutions and mortgage servicers. Prior to joining the company in 2014, he served as a branch retail executive at BBVA Compass Bank, where he managed sales, operations, and staff. Previously, he served as a manager at RBC Bank and as a branch manager at Wells Fargo Financial. Angelo holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Huntingdon College.

A Certified Mortgage Servicer, Kevrin Blessing has more than 25 years of loan servicing and project management experience in the mortgage banking and financial services industries. Formerly IL Group's national client relations manager, Kevrin is responsible for enhancing client relationships and identifying innovative ways to serve clients. Prior to joining the company in 2015, he served as an account executive with Assurant and manager of escrow administration for AmTrustBank. Kevrin began his career in 1992 with Huntington Mortgage Company as a real estate tax liaison. He is a licensed insurance agent in the state of Ohio, and an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science in technical management from Kent State University.

Both individuals are proven success stories within IL Group and the promotions are well-deserved.

"I am extremely pleased to announce these promotions. Both Kevrin and Angelo have made significant contributions to the company's success. This is about strengthening our successful team and taking our company to the next level," stated President David Stidham.

IL Group's core value has been to provide superior customer service to every client. With 30 plus years of experience providing financial institutions with customized insurance products and services, IL Group has continued to successfully develop its core business by maintaining a deep understanding of each client's unique needs.

For more information, please visit www.ilgroup.com.

About IL Group

Founded in 1989, IL Group provides customized lender-placed and forced-placed insurance products and services to lending institutions nationwide, cyber security services to businesses nationwide, as well as provides real estate sales and vacation rental management along the Alabama Gulf Coast. With a strong commitment and history of providing outstanding customer service, IL Group's team leverages strong relationships with industry providers to furnish the right solution for each of our clients.

For information contact: David Stidham at 251-968-9888 or [email protected]

SOURCE IL Group

