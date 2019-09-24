IL Group Welcomes New Director of Information Security

GULF SHORES, Ala., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to ongoing cyber security threats and anticipating our client's needs, IL Group has broadened its services with the addition of Ketrick Kelley, CISM to its Cyber Security Division. IL Group's Cyber Security Division provides clients with a host of security services based on increased issues with phishing campaigns, ransom and other malware attacks, supply chain security, and other vulnerabilities.

Ketrick joins the IL Group in Gulf Shores, Ala

Ketrick recently joined IL Group as Director of Information Security. He is a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) through ISACA. Ketrick is a retired Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and an FBI Academy Adjunct Professor. Ketrick has more than 20 years of experience collecting, securing, analyzing, classifying, and managing evidentiary and digital information for the United States government. He is a national speaker and corporate trainer. Ketrick has worked with financial industry names such as Digital Check, PNC Bank, National Association of Professional Mortgage Women, and the North American Securities Administrators Association.

In his new role at IL Group, Ketrick develops and implements a continuing education platform for clients with an emphasis on baseline threats, trending threats, and mitigation strategies. He administers the review of information security governance (ensuring strategic security alignment with business goals and objectives), policies, standards, procedures, incident response plans, business continuity plans, and disaster recovery plans. Ketrick also manages a national network of trusted team members in PEN testing and incident response for data breaches of financial institutions, servicers, title companies and other industries across the country.

About IL Group

IL Group's core value has always been to provide superior customer service to every client. With more than 25 years of experience providing financial institutions with customized insurance products and services, IL Group has continued to successfully develop its core business by maintaining a deep understanding of each client's unique needs.

For more information, visit ilgroup.com or call 251-968-9888.

Contact:

David Stidham

251-968-9888

SOURCE IL Group

Related Links

http://ilgroup.com

