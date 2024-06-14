IL House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch Brings Back Pride Month Celebration June 27th

CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to celebrate PRIDE across Illinois. Join House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch in celebrating Pride Month and Illinois' efforts to protect LGBTQ+ rights with a fundraiser on Thursday, June 27th at the Godfrey Hotel in Chicago.

This can't-miss Pride Event will feature legendary House DJ Ron Carrol along with performers from America's Premiere Drag Showcase, The Baton Show Lounge. Illinois' greatest advocates for LGBTQ rights will serve as celebration hosts including Kelly Cassidy of the 14th District; former House Majority Leader Greg Harris; Alderman Lamont Robinson of Chicago's 4th Ward; Water Reclamation Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis; Director of Public Policy at Equality Illinois, Mike Ziri; and Youth Outlook Chair Ken Mejia-Beal.

With the city as its backdrop, this fundraiser has become one of the best political events of the summer.

"We are Democrats," said Speaker Welch. "So we honor Equality and Pride 365, but we celebrate Pride Month with our friends in recognition of the continued fight to ensure that Illinois is a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ community with a focus on human rights, equity, and inclusion. In Illinois, we are a beacon of light, and a beacon of hope in the way we strive for all of our diverse communities. This is a time to celebrate that and power the fight forward."

Join Speaker Welch for Equality & Pride 365 on Thursday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Godfrey Hotel Rooftop, 127 W Huron St. in Chicago. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at DemsforILHouse.com or visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/equalitypride2024. Attendees can also RSVP by emailing [email protected] .

This event is closed to the press.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House (DIH) is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, DIH is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation, including African American (22), Latinx (11), Asian American (8), Women (44) and LGBTQ+ members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

